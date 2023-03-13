Cat wanders into cinema to watch Scream VI and doesn't even pay
Sol is the cat who got the Scream – Scream VI to be exact.
The small ginger cat was an unexpected, but welcome visitor at the Silky Otter Cinemas in Auckland’s Ōrākei last week when he popped in for an evening showing of the new horror movie.
He had come in unnoticed through the front doors and was spotted by the one movie-goer at the screening.
Cinema attendant Shannon Bottomley said she had been cleaning another theatre when the news of a cat in the building filtered through to her.
“I dropped everything because I wanted to see the cat – I love cats,” she said.
She joked he had likely been looking for the screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is also showing at the cinema.
But he seemed perfectly content with the horror movie and snuggled up to the only person at the screening.
“It jumped up and curled up with him and watched the entirety of the movie, it was very cute,” Bottomley said.
After the credits rolled, staff fed and watered the feline cinemagoer, and set about trying to find his owner.
His lack of a collar meant Bottomley turned to the local community Facebook page for help. And after a healthy dose of unhelpful puns, someone managed to ID the small ginger moggy.
It wasn’t long before his owner called the cinema apologising to Bottomley for Sol’s unauthorised appearance – she said he was very social and liked to wander around the neighbourhood.
So, like all the best movies, the story came to a satisfying end. Sol had to go home, although Bottomley hoped their furriest patron would be back for a second movie and dinner date.
“It definitely made my evening, having him come in to visit us.
“I really hope he comes back – I really want to see him again.”