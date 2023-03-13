Cat wanders into cinema to watch Scream VI and doesn't even pay

Sol the cat wandered in off the street to visit Silky Otter Cinemas.

Sol is the cat who got the Scream – Scream VI to be exact.

The small ginger cat was an unexpected, but welcome visitor at the Silky Otter Cinemas in Auckland’s Ōrākei last week when he popped in for an evening showing of the new horror movie.

He had come in unnoticed through the front doors and was spotted by the one movie-goer at the screening.

Cinema attendant Shannon Bottomley said she had been cleaning another theatre when the news of a cat in the building filtered through to her.

“I dropped everything because I wanted to see the cat – I love cats,” she said.

She joked he had likely been looking for the screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is also showing at the cinema.

Paramount Pictures Scream VI is now screening in cinemas nationwide.

But he seemed perfectly content with the horror movie and snuggled up to the only person at the screening.

Shannon Bottomley/Supplied Sol the cat found a cosy spot to watch the movie.

“It jumped up and curled up with him and watched the entirety of the movie, it was very cute,” Bottomley said.

After the credits rolled, staff fed and watered the feline cinemagoer, and set about trying to find his owner.

His lack of a collar meant Bottomley turned to the local community Facebook page for help. And after a healthy dose of unhelpful puns, someone managed to ID the small ginger moggy.

Shannon Bottomley/Supplied After the screening he got a few treats and then headed home.

It wasn’t long before his owner called the cinema apologising to Bottomley for Sol’s unauthorised appearance – she said he was very social and liked to wander around the neighbourhood.

So, like all the best movies, the story came to a satisfying end. Sol had to go home, although Bottomley hoped their furriest patron would be back for a second movie and dinner date.

Shannon Bottomley/Supplied Bottomley is looking forward to seeing the four-legged patron again.

“It definitely made my evening, having him come in to visit us.

“I really hope he comes back – I really want to see him again.”