New Plymouth charitable trust helping dogs in need of a second chance

We Love Dogs Trust new foster coordinator, Kim Jury with Lottie, one of her foster care dogs.

Dogs in need of a second chance are finding it with a group of volunteers who started out to help pet owners do better.

Originally intending to focus on education and running a bimonthly “barket” to bring dog owners together, demand for rehoming dogs saw the New Plymouth-based We Love Dogs Trust take on the extra work, foster co-ordinator Kim Jury said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Lottie the rottweiler is working through some major behaviour issues while in foster care.

Some of the dogs arrive with major behaviour issues, including aggression and reactivity, that make them difficult to rehome, with some facing euthanasia, she said.

“By the time people come to us, they’re often at the end of what they can do, the majority of these dogs have some issues and need work.”

Canine behaviourist Tania Love-Pearson assists the trust with assessing and preparing behaviour plans for the dogs where needed and works with foster carers.

People wanting to adopt a dog are carefully assessed to ensure the match is suitable and safe.

“But dogs can be so surprising. We had one recently that came from a really bad background, and she is just a beautiful dog, she’s just a snuggle bunny,” Jury said.

The trust remains non-judgemental of the reasons a dog needs rescuing.

“It just is what it is, and our focus is always on caring for the dogs.”

By Christmas, they had rehoused 17 dogs, and since then five had been rehomed and three are in foster care.

“I have the best job, as foster coordinator I get to see the whole journey, right from when they first come in, right through, checking in with the foster carers and then the adoption application and when they go to their new homes,” said Jury, who started volunteering with the trust in December.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Lottie the rottweiler enjoys a visit from We Love Dogs Trust new foster coordinator, Kim Jury.

“When you place them in a loving family, that’s the cool thing.”

The number of dogs on their books varies, she said, and more foster carers are needed.

“We provide everything for the foster carers, get the dogs assessed by a behaviourist and help them if they need to work with a behaviour plan.”

The trust is supported by sponsors including Love Thy Dog, the Hounds Hangout, the New Plymouth Vet Group, Mad Media, as well as its bimonthly “barkets”, and applications to funders.

Meanwhile, New Plymouth woman Christina Ledgans will climb Paritutu 40 times on February 13 to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Ledgans will divide the money she raises between the We Love Dogs Trust and the Taranaki Animal Protection Trust. She has set up a Givealittle page, Paritutu 40/40 Challenge.

For more information visit welovedogs.org.nz