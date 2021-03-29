Hundreds raised for charity by Pups on Sups

Dogs and owners dressed up and went paddling in Nelson helping to raise funds for Pet Refuge.

A doggy day out at the river has raised hundreds of dollars for charity.

About 50 people and 17 dogs headed out on the Maitai River in Nelson over the weekend for the second annual Pups on Sups event, raising about $300 for Pet Refuge.

The event, organised by Share my Pet and Moana Paddle, was delayed after an unexpected clash with another event on its original date, but still drew a crowd of well-dressed dogs and their human companions to the Maitai on Saturday.

Lili Wenzel of Share My Pet said the event was “lovely”.

“It was awesome, there were children, families, and high excitement for the dogs.”

She said some of the dogs went “a bit doolally” but that only added to the event, which drew not only dog-owners and experienced paddlers but a fair few spectators and first-time boarders too. She said there were about 50 participants in the event overall.

LUZ ZUNIGA Matching outfits were encouraged for the Pups on Sups event, so Maya and her human Petra Juric came as cowboys.

Participants had been encouraged to dress up for the event, something Wenzel said a lot of the younger paddlers put a lot of effort into.

“There were dogs in cowboy hats and tutus and all sorts,” she said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Some of the dogs went “a bit doolally”, especially when they had the chance to hop off the boards and go for a swim, organiser Lili Wenzel said.

“There were some kids who had been planning their outfits for weeks ... one girl dressed as Bethany [Hamilton], a woman who was attacked by a shark and became a pro surfer. She [the girl] watches her movies all the time, so she was dressed as her hero and her dog was dressed as a shark.”

Wenzel said everyone involved in the event was keen to make it an ongoing annual event, so anyone who missed out this year should start planning their outfit now.