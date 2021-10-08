Donations help rescue pup Ricky get fresh start on three legs

The generosity of Taranaki people has enabled two badly injured pups handed in to the SPCA to get the care they needed for a fresh start on life.

The charity asked for help from the public via social media to fund urgent surgery for Ricky, a tan coloured mixed breed pup with a badly broken leg that needed to be amputated, Taranaki SPCA centre manager Katrina Bowditch said.

The pup’s littermate, Blue, was found to have ligament damage that also required treatment, and together the two pups’ care cost about $1800.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Henry the pet sheep keeps an eye on Ricky at Holly Oak Sanctuary in New Plymouth

“We reached our target, Taranaki people are absolutely generous,” Bowditch said.

The two 5-month-old mixed breed pups had the injuries when they were handed in to New Plymouth’s Vets 4 Pets, who then passed them on to the SPCA, which did not disclose details about how the injuries occurred.

Ricky had one hind leg amputated on Monday.

“Amputation was the best option in his case,” Bowditch said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ricky will be ready to be adopted in a few weeks' time.

“They cope very well with three legs. They recover a lot more quickly from an amputation than he would have from having the leg pinned and screwed, it just wasn’t viable.”

Blue would be going up for adoption once he was desexed, but Ricky has a few weeks of rehab ahead before he is ready for a new home, she said.

The charity did not often seek help for specific cases, she said.

“We have a lot of expensive surgeries coming through, but for this one, we reached out, and it was a really good outcome.”

Ricky was recovering from his surgery with foster carer Jennie Reed, who has looked after 87 pups and dogs for the SPCA in the last five years.

“I've had a three-legged dog before. It was fine, they just adjust,” she said.

She often provides nursing care for dogs rehabilitating from surgery, and also cares for whole litters of pups until they can be adopted.

“The puppies are really neat to have, they’re just little balls of fun.

“I’ve had lambs, chickens, goats and ducks as well. I’ll take anything except cats,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ricky is adapting well to life on three legs.

Her foster pets generally stay at her Holly Oak Sanctuary for a few weeks.

“I don’t ask many questions, some have come from very hard backgrounds and I don't want to know. I want to give them a little help while they are here, a bit of TLC before they go to their next stage of life.”

Reed, a retired farmer, decided not to have any pets when she and her partner sold their farm and moved to New Plymouth seven years ago, but soon changed her mind.

“I just missed the contact with the animals. Doing something like this, it suits me, and I’m helping them, it's not their fault they’re in the situation they're in.”

She has a purpose-built area with roomy kennels and a yard, plus a fenced area in a paddock below it.

The foster animals share the property with her own pets, a dog, a cat, and a sheep called Henry.