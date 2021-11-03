The Antidote: Five happy things that happened today, November 3

A man in California came home to find a bear on his kitchen benchtop, scoffing down KFC.

We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Bear breaks into a California house to steal KFC

A man in the US came home to find a bear in his house, scoffing down KFC.

John Holden, who lives in California's Sierra Madre, told ABC7 he came home to find his front door wide open and the bear sitting on his kitchen benchtop digging into the box of fried chicken.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, Tuesday November 2

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 1

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, Friday October 29

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, October 28



The bear, which was accompanied by at least two more inside and outside the house, had also made a mess of his home, with strewn furniture and boxes visible in a video Holden was able to capture of the moment.

Holden says making loud noises eventually encouraged the bears to leave, but he says this isn’t his first encounter with the mischievous animals.

“I’ve had a lot of other encounters with them,” Holden told ABC7, “I’ve actually had them bump into me a couple of times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that.”

Wellington Zoo/Facebook Sally the Chimpanzee cradles her newborn baby, while Alexis, the father and the alpha male, stands guard.

Wellington Zoo welcomes a new family member

Wellington Zoo welcomed a new baby chimpanzee this week, announcing the happy news on social media.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Sally the Chimpanzee has given birth to her baby,” the post on Facebook said.

The birth, which happened during the night, was a lovely surprise for the zoo’s team on Monday morning. The sex of the baby chimp is not yet known, as Sally is incredibly protective of her newborn at the moment and is keeping her close to her chest.

“The birth of an animal is always a special time at the Zoo, and it takes on a special significance when the species is classified as endangered,” the post said.

So is the zoo hoping it's a girl or a boy? Talking to 1News, Wellington zookeeper Harmony Neale said “for the group dynamics a boy would be best, but a happy healthy baby is all that we can really hope for”.

Two dogs work together to save their owner

When their owner collapsed while out for a walk in England’s northwest Lake District, two “amazing” dogs played a major role in raising the alarm.

The two dogs were out on a Saturday walk in Braithwaite How with their 71-year-old owner, when things took a turn. The man suffered an apparent seizure, collapsing and then became unconscious, according to a post on the Kewswick Mountain rescue team’s Instagram page.

The intelligent and loving dogs acted quickly, with one, a black labrador, running ahead in search of another walker they’d passed earlier. She followed the dog, finding the othre dog, a golden retriever, standing guard by its unconscious owner’s side.

The walker was then able to call emergency services and a rescue team was sent out.

The Instagram post explained: “By the time the team had arrived the man had regained consciousness and after an assessment by a team medic he was able to walk down the hill to an awaiting ambulance. He was then taken to hospital for further checks.”

“Many thanks to the passing walker and the amazing dogs,” the post added.

Chorus of frogs sing as waterfalls stream down Australia’s Uluru

In a “rare and “magical” sight, waterfalls streamed down Australia’s Uluru on Tuesday, after the iconic landmark was drenched in an unprecedented amount of rain.

What made the sight even more incredible was the deafening, sheep-like sound of Main’s frogs, heard in a video capturing the moment.

As the Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park explained in a social media post, the burrowing frogs, which are found throughout the park, usually live underground, avoiding hot and dry conditions.

However, thanks to the rare amount of rain, the frogs were in “frog heaven”, enticed out of their burrows to enjoy the cool and wet conditions.

The post said: “They call profusely after enough rain has fallen to entice them from their burrows. They continue to call for the next day or so, especially in the early morning and at dusk.”

The 22mm of rain is also a relief for local residents of the park, who are hoping for more rain ahead of a scorching summer.

Three critically endangered big-headed turtles hatch in London

In yet more happy animal news, ZSL London Zoo has welcomed three baby big-headed turtles, whose parents were rescued three years ago from the illegal wildlife trade.

In 2018, four big-headed turtles, two male and two female, were rescued from smugglers who were trying to import them into Canada, labelled as toys. The four turtles were given a new home at the London Zoo where they’ve settled well into their new environment, the zoo said.

Four years later, one of the pairs was able to lay eggs, resulting in the three babies hatching last month. They’ve since been named Thuy Thu Nguyen, Tim McCormack and Ha Hoang, after three colleagues in the international team from the Asian Turtle Program in Vietnam.

These aptly named big-headed turtles are critically endangered with heads so large “that unlike others they can’t retract them into their shells; to compensate, nature has given them armour plating from head to tail and a very sharp beak to fend off predators – as well as a feisty attitude to go with it”.

“Big-headed turtles may not be conventionally cute to most people - with their oversized heads and long, whip-like tails - but they represent a vitally important and unique branch of the evolutionary tree and have much to teach us about animal adaptions,” ZSL reptile keeper Kimberley Carter said.

“There is literally no other species like them on earth.”