'Angry Ruru' develops grumpy expression after being hit by car

The owl was released back into the wild after being hit by a car.

A ruru owl was left with “an angry look” due to a swollen brow caused by an impact with a car, its rescuers say.

The male bird, dubbed Angry Ruru, was found with a head injury in the Waitākere area of Auckland in September.

He was then brought to BirdCare Aotearoa, a rescue centre located in the suburb of Green Bay, to undergo treatment.

There, staff nursing him to health gave him his nickname due to the swelling over the owl’s brow line which they say gave him a grumpy expression.

But after 44 days of rehabilitation, Angry Ruru made a full recovery and was released back into the wild in his home suburb of Waitākere on Sunday.

BirdCare Aotearoa/Supplied Angry Ruru got his nickname after suffering a head injury.

BirdCare Aotearoa General Manager Lynn Miller said the native bird of prey was in bad shape when he was initially taken to them.

“When he came in, his eyes had some blood in them, the eyes had been bruised, his beak was also bruised. So he probably got dinged by a car,” she said.

Miller said the owl initially went on an assortment of drugs to deal with pain and the head swelling.

“At that stage these guys usually go on a cocktail with anti-inflammatories and pain management...just the same as you’d get yourself. Plus we keep them on oxygen, he was on oxygen supplementation during those early stages,” she said.

BirdCare Aotearoa/Supplied Swelling on the ruru’s head gave it an ‘angry’ look, but it has since healed.

“As the brain is also swelling, we wanted to protect brain function as much as possible ... it’s quite a bit of medical and nursing care at the start.”

She said while the angry look was a result of brow swelling, the feelings may have matched the look too.

“He probably had the headache from hell, even though we tried to manage it, but you still end up with quite a headache with this sort of injury.”

Once the bird started to recover, the team started to back off, allowing him to recover independently.

They fed him a diet of insects and chopped-up mice consistent with what he’d eat in the wild.

BirdCare Aotearoa/Supplied Angry Ruru was fed insects and chopped-up mice consistent with his usual diet.

"He really did epitomise that angry bird look, but the swelling went away," she said.

Miller said the rate of birds being admitted into their care was increasing, mostly due to human fault.

“Last year we took in 6710 birds, this year we are going to, at the current rate, hit 7500 birds. We’ve seen a lot more native birds coming in, our percentage of native birds per head has gone up.

“About 40% of the birds coming through are native.

BirdCare Aotearoa/Supplied Angry Ruru was eventually released back into the wild after he recovered and lost his “angry” look.

“Over 95% of the birds coming in here are only at the hospital because of people. Peoples cats, cars and even the botulism.”

Miller said much of the car injuries could be reduced if people followed the speed rules.”

“Another important thing to remember is at various times of the year as these young birds are leaving the nest an staring to find their way, they’re dumb as planks. We need to be aware when birds are moving around to slow down.”

BirdCare Aotearoa is a charity and donations can be made here.