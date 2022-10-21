The $54,000 dog: Eve the kelpie sets new Australian record

Eve the kelpie was only eight weeks old when Chris Stapleton realised his newest little dog was something special.

“She went around the sheep, and started working the first time she saw sheep,” the sheep and cattle farmer from Newbridge, in NSW Australia, said. “She just had a lot of natural instincts. I’ve trained her since she was a little puppy and she has ticked all the boxes along the way.”

Stapleton’s own instincts proved correct on Thursday, when the kelpie – officially called Capree Eve – sold under the hammer for A$49,000 (NZ$54,200) at a combined online and in-person auction, marking her out as the most expensive kelpie in Australia.

The 20-month-old breezed past the previous record of A$35,200, set 16 months ago by a dog from Casterton in Victoria. Eve’s new home will be at a sheep stud 50km away, near Oberon.

Stapleton, who has bred kelpies for more than 50 years, said that, despite all the new technology available in the agricultural industry these days, a good working dog still held its place on Australian farms.

“Technology can’t go out and get my sheep for me, put them in the yard, push them through the yard and be a mate as well,” he said.

“Dogs are part of my family ... They’re mates as well as dog companions. You couldn’t pay someone to do the work they do,” he said. “They’ve got stock sense. A lot of people don’t have that.”

Stapleton said a good working dog had excellent instincts around animals and knew how to move them, and also to comply with their handler’s directions. Most sold for about A$20,000.

He planned on having a quiet celebration with wife Pauline and his children and grandchildren on Thursday night.

“It’s our anniversary today – we’ve been 49 years married – so I’ll have a quiet drink tonight,” he said. “The kids and grandkids are very keen on the farm, a couple of them. The worst part is they don’t like selling the dogs, they don’t like parting with them ... but you can’t keep them all.”

Auctioneer Jason Pearce, of Elders in Mudgee, said many farmers still relied on working dogs.

“They use them differently to what they did 50 years ago,” he said. “Instead of going out with 10 dogs and a horse, they’ll go out with a couple of dogs and a motorbike.

“Labour is also getting harder to get on a farm, and a good working dog is certainly filling the gap for labour.”

AuctionsPlus, which hosted the online bidding for Eve and 10 other kelpies, said more than 200 people had logged into the sale and 60 bids had been placed across all lots.

Pearce said there had been plenty of talk about what Eve would fetch before he called for the first bid in the “open cry” auction on Thursday afternoon.

“There were big expectations, given that she was already at A$26,000 in pre-auction bidding. It was just where she would land,” he said.

Once the bids overtook the Australian record, people in the crowd started pulling out their phones to video the moment. He said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the final bid.

“I’ve just paid A$2000 for a little dachshund,” he said. “I don’t know what I was thinking.”