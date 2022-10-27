The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 27

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Dog a golf-ball finding supremo

A London pup with a penchant for golf balls has made him famous.

Marlo, a cavapoo, has been retrieving golf balls for the past six years, reports EuroNews.

Getty Images Marlo has developed skills to find lost golf balls.

His skills have seen owner Charles Jefferson with draws packed with hundreds of golf balls.

Jefferson has swung in behind a golf ball donation drive by the DP World Tour, in which they were aiming to send a container of golf balls - some 200,000 - to the UAE's Chicks with Sticks, and India's Golf Foundation, Kenya's Junior Golf Foundation, and South African Disabled Golf Association, the European Disabled Golf Association.

He's made a donation of 600, courtesy of Marlo.

Paintings identified as forgotten masterpieces

Two pieces of art that have hung in a family's palatial home for more than 100 years have been identified as forgotten masterpieces.

The artworks - Hercules and Omphale, and a smaller Maria Magdalena piece - were identified as being painted by a female 17th century master, Artemisia Gentileschi, reported the Times.

The paintings were being restored in Los Angeles' Getty Museum after being damaged in Beirut's deadly explosion in 2020, which killed more than 200 people.

The works were badly damaged in the blast, the Times reported.

New Zealand named as one of the world’s top destinations

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown on a perfect winter's day.

New Zealand is making waves again on the world tourism stage.

National Geographic has named New Zealand as one of its top 25 destinations for 2023.

The influential magazine has listed Aotearoa alongside some famous tourist hotspots, and some more obscure ones, as places to discover next year.

New Zealand is one of the five listed in the ‘adventure’ category alongside Choquequirao in Peru, Utah in the US, the Austrian Alps and Mexico’s Revillagigedo National Park.

The magazine said of NZ that the “country that brought you bungee jumping is bouncing back from the pandemic”.

Virtual reality smelling

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The Nosewise Handheld Olfactometer allows people to “smell” what they’re watching on virtual reality goggles.

Ever watched a cooking show and wanted to smell the things you saw in the programme?

Enter the new Nosewise Handheld Olfactometer - or NHO, reports the Daily Mail.

Designed to be used with virtual reality goggles, the prototype device has four scented liquids, which are contained in sealed containers, reports Canada Today.

The containers are opened to varying degrees to release the scents, the site says.

The device was made by psychologists at Stockholm University, the Daily Mail says. The instructions for how to create it have been released online.

Disney debuts first plus-size heroine in cartoon

Disney is introducing a new plus-size character in a new series of short films.

Bianca, a ballet dancer dealing with issues of body dysmorphia, features Reflect, part of the second season of Short Circuit, reports Metro.co.uk.

The film follows as she works through her issues with her body.

Bianca has been hailed by watchers - "16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!" tweeted fan Meg Potter.