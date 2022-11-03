Auckland animal shelters taking puppies to the people in search for new homes

Auckland Council's animal shelters have launched an adoption drive as they have hit capacity.

Auckland’s animal shelters are at “breaking point” – and are taking puppies to the people in a bid to get them new homes.

The Covid-19 lockdowns led to an increase in roaming and abandoned puppies and Manukau animal shelter manager Alex Rodwell-Smith​ said she’d never seen the shelters this overrun.

“We’re seeing puppy after puppy after puppy. It’s been crazy,” she said.

“We’re talking about whole litters. A few weeks ago an officer found a box of puppies, and they were abandoned in the park.”

Auckland Council is launching an adoption drive in November to help get these dogs out the door and into loving homes.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rodwell-Smith stressed that those looking to adopt should be ready to take it seriously.

It is running a series of 'walks in the park' around the region where people can meet some of the dogs.

On Thursday, about 20 pooches were at Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa.

Among them were bearded collie and huntaway cross puppies Torvi and Freydis, who are the last two left of their litter still waiting to be adopted.

“All the puppies in this litter were named after Vikings,” animal shelter worker Erin Crofskey​ said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Bearded collie/huntaway sisters Torvi and Freydis are both up for adoption.

“Their mum was surrendered to the shelter with all her puppies. Their owners couldn’t look after them anymore, so they handed her and the puppies over.”

In total, Auckland Council animal shelters have 62 dogs up for adoption and a further 40 dogs awaiting their temperament tests.

Rodwell-Smith said Auckland Council had reduced its adoption rate to $175.

“That includes registration, microchipping, desexing, vaccinations, and flea and worm treatment.”

Auckland’s dog population increased by more than 6400 over the past year – a trend that Auckland Council put down to the ongoing impacts of lockdown.

Rodwell-Smith said the pandemic was the driving force behind the recent puppy boom.

“It’s never been like this. During level 4 lockdown, the vets weren’t desexing – so we’re getting a lot of litters of puppies.

“The sad side is people aren’t at home anymore – they can’t spend time with their dogs.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Council holds an adoption day at the Botanic Gardens in Manurewa.

“Their financial situations have changed and a lot of people are not able to look after their pets.”

Rodwell-Smith stressed that those looking to adopt should be ready to take it seriously.

“Taking on a dog is a huge responsibility. If you’re looking at getting a dog, make sure you’re getting it for the right reasons. It is a lifelong commitment.

“You’ve got to make sure you provide your dog with enrichment and not just leave it in the back garden so it gets bored,” she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Council is launching an adoption drive for November to help get dogs out the door and into homes.

Every Thursday from 11am-12pm this month, Auckland Council is taking dogs who need a home for walks around Auckland parks.

The next will be in Hobsonville Point Park on November 10, followed by Orewa Skatepark on November 17 and Mission Bay Fountain on November 24.

Auckland Council is also holding an open day at Henderson Animal Shelter on November 20 from 11.30am-3pm.