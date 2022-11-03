The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 3

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

'Most beautiful cats in the world'

Cats and their owners paraded on stage during the closing ceremony of an international cat competition in Belgium last week.

The Fife World Show takes place every year in different countries, and participants from all over the world compete for the top prize, the event’s website notes.

This year’s event attracted nearly 2000 cats, making it one of the “most prestigious” cat events in the world, organisers say.

Fife world show The Fife World Show in Brussels, Belgium, 2022.

Puppy reunites with her owner

A text message from a stranger saying “I’ve got your baby...” wasn’t what Kate Bartlett had expected to receive after her puppy was stolen from her Hamilton property.

When her American Staffordshire terrier Stormi was snatched, Barlett didn’t hold out too much hope of ever seeing her again.

However, the cryptic text led to a tense meeting at the local BP service station four days later at which Stormi was returned to her rightful owners.

STUFF A text message has reunited a puppy with her owner.

Bartlett said the person who returned the puppy wasn’t the person who took her.

“I am not sure how she’s tied into it. She didn’t want to explain. I didn’t care what she had to say, I just had my dog back,” Bartlett said.

“She didn’t ask for any money. I offered a reward, and they didn’t ask for that. They just wanted to do the right thing.”

White House groundskeeper honoured after 50 years of service

Evan Vucci/AP Dale Haney with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Dale Haney, the White House groundskeeper who has served throughout 10 American presidencies, last month marked 50 years in the role, AP reports.

Haney’s responsibilities have been to take care of the lawns, the colourful flower gardens, the hundreds of trees, and the thousands of shrubs. He also picks out the official White House Christmas tree every year.

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill surprised Haney last week by planing an elm tree in his honour.

Biden said visitors in future years are “going to be looking at this tree and asking ‘who’s Dale?’”

Haney joked that he “might still be here”.

Australian caregivers save baby gorilla

A team of Australian neonatal caregivers have worked to save the life of a baby gorilla born 10 days ago at the Mogo Wildlife Park on the south coast of New South Wales, the ABC reports.

The baby gorilla was born on Friday, October 21, but the following hours proved to be stressful for zoo staff, as the baby’s dad Kisane took hold of the small gorilla and prevented it from being fed at a critical time.

“Dad decided to get involved, which as lovely as it sounds, is not actually what you want that early on,” zookeeper Chad Staples said. “You want him to be interested in the baby, but not to take it.”

After 14 hours, Kisane finally left the baby on its own and keepers rushed to retrieve it.

They were able to stablise the gorilla and he is now recovering with his mum.

Toothy tale of Edison’s piano

Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he'd bite the piano.

Pressing his teeth into the wood of phonographs and pianos helped Edison experience the vibrations in his skull. Or in his own words, it allowed him to “hear through my teeth”.

Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison – a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard, AP reports.

Friedman, who buys and sells Steinways, purchased the piano last year and says he was surprised by the toothy signatures left by the inventor of the phonograph. He's now looking for the right home for the novel historical artefact.

“I believe that it belongs somewhere where many, many, many people can see it,” Friedman said.