The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 9

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Blue waves light up Auckland beach

Waves at a popular north Auckland beach were captured glowing blue over the weekend, in a stunning display of bioluminescence.

The glowing waves at Orewa beach were captured by Auckland photographer Grant Birley on Saturday night.

Birley said he hopped in his car and travelled to the beach about 10.30pm, along with his son, after seeing posts online about the blue waves coming in.

“As we arrived the biggest, bluest set of bioluminescent waves came in – it truly was jaw-dropping!

“They were very vibrant and vividly clear to the naked eye and we could see it before we even set foot on the sand.”

The glowing has been referred to as the ‘aurora of the seas’.

The accidental inkeepers

A group of South Korean tourists travelling through the United States at Christmas time almost had their vacation ruined when a blizzard hit the country and imperilled their road trip, but instead they found themselves welcomed in to a New York home by a pair of “accidental innkeepers”.

Alexander Campagna, a 40-year-old dentist living with his wife Andrea in the New York city of Buffalo, was waiting out the storm when he heard a knock on the door.

Two men, part the group travelling from Washington DC to Niagara Falls, asked for shovels to dig their van out of a ditch and continue their journey, seemingly unaware of the hazardous blizzard conditions ahead of them.

The Campagnas welcomed the travellers inside as house guests, and as the storm worsened and the group was left stranded, they ultimately took up residence at the Buffalo home.

The group – seven women and three men – ended up sleeping on couches, sleeping bags and an air mattress all around the house, the New York Times reported.

Alexander said the arrival of the unexpected guests had been a “unique blessing” and that he and his wife had “enjoyed this so much”.

Bartholomew, the emotional support snake

US agents with the Transportation and Security Administration had a bit of a shock at a Florida airport when they discovered a 1.2m boa constrictor hidden inside a passenger’s luggage.

The traveller told the agents that the snake, who she had named Bartholomew, was her “emotional support animal” and requested that he be allowed to fly with her.

The airline decided against putting the snake on the plane and Bartholomew was safely returned home, officials said.

In an Instagram post by the TSA, the agency said “our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical” along with an X-ray showing a coiled up Bartholomew.

“Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules,” the TSA post said.

Lost and found

A traveller has captured a room full of lost and unclaimed luggage at Auckland Airport.

After three weeks of trying and failing to locate his missing luggage, New Zealand-born Ben Fredrickson had lost all hope – until he zoomed in on a Stuff article.

Fredrickson, and his wife, Margeaux Fredrickson, travelled to Wellington via Auckland from America on December 15, to be reunited with their Kiwi family after the death of a grandparent.

When they arrived at Auckland Airport, Fredrickson described “thousands of cases” stacked on top of each other in the baggage claim area. The couple couldn’t find their bags so they lodged an incident form and waited for a response.

Megan Eaves / Ben Fredrickson/Supplied The photo that solved the mystery of Ben Fredrickson’s lost bag.

On New Year's Day, Fredrickson saw his long-lost bag in a Stuff article, just in time to collect it before flying home to Nashville on January 3.

“I whipped down to Wellington airport and showed them the photo” he said.

“It was two metres from the airline desk.”

Abandoned puppy finds a home

scott budman/Twitter Polaris was abandoned by a passenger.

San Francisco International Airport ran into an issue in late August last year when a traveller arrived from China without the proper paperwork and was forced to abandon his 6-month old German shepherd mix with US Customs.

Right before Christmas, though, United Airlines resolved the case of Polaris the puppy when one of its pilots volunteered to adopt him, the Washington Post reported.

“I only hope that we can do half as good a job of taking care of him as the United staff did,” said William Dale, the pilot who gained a new companion for Christmas.

“More than one employee said to me, ‘You better take good care of him... or else.’ There was even a wag of a finger.”