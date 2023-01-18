The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 18

Ellie-Mae the sheep, who now has companions after spending 6 years alone.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Three-day hike part of challenge to swim all of South Island's 344 lakes

Liana Smith hiked for three days to plunge into Otago’s remote Lake Unknown and do her part in a challenge to swim all 344 lakes in the South Island.

Smith is a hiking guide and accomplished swimmer who completed the “triple crown” of New Zealand swims last year – swimming Lake Taupo (40.2km), Cook Strait (22km) and Foveaux Strait (28km).

She is also a member of the Queenstown-based Southern Lakes Swimming Club, which established the Lake Attack Aotearoa 2023 challenge, encouraging swimmers everywhere to help complete the goal of swimming all 344 South Island lakes before May.

“I love pushing myself, and I'm in constant pursuit to find my physical and mental limits in life,” Smith said.

Liana Smith/Stuff Liana Smith walked for four days so she could complete a swim in remote Lake Unknown in Mt Aspiring National Park, as part of the Southern Lakes Swimming Clubs Lake Attack 2023 challenge.

Isolated sheep over the moon to get friends

A sheep kept in a paddock by herself for six years is thrilled to now have other animal friends, after being adopted by a farm for neglected and abandoned animals in the US. Watch as Ellie-Mae comes out of her shell when she starts her new life.

Missing Meow Meow the cat has been found

A cat that went missing from an Auckland bus stop, where she lived and charmed locals, has been found on the other side of the region more than a month later.

Meow Meow the 16-year-old tabby cat moved into a bus stop on Long Bay’s Te Oneroa Way in late 2021, despite having a loving home around the corner.

She quickly became a well-loved member of the community and was often seen curled up inside a banana-shaped bed beneath artwork given to her by locals, some of whom visited the bus stop especially to see her.

However, Meow Meow disappeared from the bus stop at the beginning of December.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meow Meow the cat has charmed locals.

But on Wednesday, her owner, Andy Ross, received a phone call to say someone had dropped Meow Meow off at a vet clinic in Papakura – about 55km away from her bus stop.

“God only knows how she ended up there. A cat doesn’t get to Papakura [from the North Shore] on its own,” Ross said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meow Meow has a loving home, but had preferred to spend her days snoozing and getting pats from locals at a nearby bus stop on Auckland's North Shore.

Ross is yet to collect Meow Meow and find out more about the person who took her there, but was “surprised, stunned [and] happy” to know she is alive and in seemingly good health, despite her not receiving medication for a thyroid condition for over a month.

“The saga of Meow Meow the cat. The saga continues.”

Rachel Hunter 'can't wait' to be a grandmother as son reveals baby news

New Zealand model Rachel Hunter is set to be a grandmother, after her son Liam Stewart announced he is expecting a child with his partner.

“Baby boy joins us in May,” Liam wrote on Instagram in a video post in which he and partner Nicole Ann show off an ultrasound scan.

discostew94/Instagram Rachel Hunter (centre) says she is 'so excited' about the arrival of her grandchild.

It will be the first child for the couple.

Hunter replied to the post expressing her excitement. “I can’t wait! Finally I get to tell everyone,” she wrote.

She said they would be the "best Mum and Dad ever".

Woman 'finds long-lost father of 31 years' after trawling social media

A woman who thought her father was dead for 31 years believes she has found him through social media – and now hopes to meet him at his home on the other side of the world.

Sharnee Butler, from Christchurch, swapped messages with a man as she tried to find her dad, and a post of their initial conversation on TikTok has been viewed more than 10 million times.

Despite being told by her mother that her father was dead, Butler said she always suspected he may have been alive.

She spent years looking for her elusive father, “Noel”, on social media as her mother had given little information away about him.

When she found who she thought was him – a man named Noel Ball, who lived in Wales – she sent him a message and asked if he had had a relationship with anyone by her mother’s name in Christchurch when he was travelling there in the early 1990s.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Sharnee Butler pictured with her children, Peyton, 6, and Nixon, 3, at their home in Christchurch. She now hopes to go to the UK to visit her father, who she tracked down online.

She started out with little information on her quest. She just had a first name, Noel, and knew he was sports-mad.

“My mother has stuck with the same description,” she said in her messages. “Sports-mad, name ... went back to the UK for a football game and never heard anything back...”

He replied: “I remember your mum ... did she do youth jazz/marching? How on earth did you find me? I played 3rd grade cricket for Riccarton and touch footy for Shirley.

“I left Chch in March 1991 and went to live in the North Island for a while.”

Butler was overwhelmed as it dawned on her that she might just have found her father after searching for so long.

“This is all so, so crazy, so, so crazy. I'm, shaking, I'm crying. I've been waiting for this moment for a very long time. Holy moly,” she wrote back.