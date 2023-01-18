Meow Meow the missing bus stop cat found 55km away, more than a month later

Meow Meow the cat has abandoned her family to live at a bus stop near her home in Long Bay, on Auckland's North Shore.

A cat that went missing from an Auckland bus stop, where she lived and charmed locals, has been found on the other side of the region.

Meow Meow the 16-year-old tabby cat moved into a bus stop on Long Bay’s Te Oneroa Way in late 2021, despite having a loving home around the corner.

She quickly became a well-loved member of the community and was often seen curled up inside a banana-shaped bed beneath artwork given to her by locals, some of whom visited the bus stop especially to see her.

However, Meow Meow disappeared from the bus stop at the beginning of December.

It was initially believed someone fond of Meow Meow had taken her.

However, police had searched their property and found no evidence of this.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meow Meow the 16-year-old cat went missing from her bus stop home in Long Bay in December.

There was also the possibility Meow Meow had died, given her age.

Her owner, Andy Ross, accepted that she was unlikely to return to the bus stop.

Through Givealittle, he raised $1000 for the SPCA and cat rescue Gutter Kitties as a tribute to Meow Meow and the joy she brought to the community.

But on Wednesday, Ross received a phone call to say someone had dropped Meow Meow off at a vet clinic in Papakura – about 55km away from her bus stop.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Andy Ross said he was “surprised, stunned [and] happy” that Meow Meow has been found.

“God only knows how she ended up there. A cat doesn’t get to Papakura [from the North Shore] on its own,” Ross said.

Ross is yet to collect Meow Meow and find out more about the person who took her there, but was “surprised, stunned [and] happy” to know she is alive and in seemingly good health, despite her not receiving medication for a thyroid condition for over a month.

“The saga of Meow Meow the cat. The saga continues.”

The news was bittersweet for Ross, whose family is moving from Long Bay to Albany in six weeks.

Meow Meow does not get along with the family’s other pets, so the family has decided it would be in her best interests to adopt her out to a home where she will be loved and cared for as an only pet.

They had considered letting Meow Meow stay at the bus stop, where they could visit to check up on her a few times a week.

However, Ross said he would much prefer someone who could keep a more regular eye on her, as they had done from their home nearby.

“We’re looking for someone who can really look after her.”

Ross believed there would be enough interest from people keen to adopt her that he would be able to be selective over who she went to.

Meow Meow’s adventures at times have caused Ross some low level concern.

He once received numerous phone calls from the local New World, asking him to come and collect Meow Meow, who kept wandering into the supermarket while Auckland Transport relocated her bus stop.

She was also known to hop on buses, visit a liquor store and the local beauty salon, where she was famously snapped curled up on a recliner.