The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 16

A collection of photos shared on social media show the amusing ways New Yorkers have tried to smuggle their dogs onto the subway over the years.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

New Yorkers get creative in attempt to bend train rules

In New York City, dogs are banned from riding the subway unless they’re ‘enclosed in a container’ – ie they can fit in a small bag or carry case.

But leave it to people to get creative and find a loophole in the rules, such as just putting their dogs in bigger bags.

Over the years, photos have been shared online of sneaky pet owners trying to get away with bringing their furry friends on public transport.

Like this guy, who put a fully grown husky in a tote bag:

Or this guy, who used a burlap sack as a doggie bag and just cut four holes in it for his (very floofy) dog to put its legs through. Although, it doesn’t look like the subway conductor was having a bar of it, and refused to let him on the train:

This hilarious TikTok also shows a collection of amusing ways New Yorkers have tried to smuggle their dogs onto the subway over the years:

Heroes everywhere you look during floods

Even in the scariest of times, there are always stories of hope, bravery, kindness, and Kiwis helping each other and their communities in times of need.

Flaxmere resident Henare O'Keefe summed it up well when speaking to Stuff – saying that said while there was devastation everywhere, the spirit of the people was strong.

“The landscape is littered with tales of heroes and heroines, but you'll never hear about all of them.”

Supplied Kerikeri resident Mita Harris and Ari Burt transfer people from flood-hit areas to Bay of Islands hospital

Take the mammoth efforts of HuhaNZ for example, who managed to organise the biggest emergency pet shelter in the country in less than 48 hours to help animals in need during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Another such hero we have heard about is Mita Harris. The Kerikeri man (Ngāpuhi) helped a heavily pregnant woman, who was in labour, but stuck in floodwaters to get to hospital. The Good Samaritan came to her aid in a Unimog.

Mita Harris/Stuff Mita Harris with his Unimog.

After getting a call for help, Harris headed out straight away to collect a community midwife in Kawakawa, and then picked the woman and her whānau.

“It was dark, and the flood was quite high, well above the lights. But we made it in and out quick enough.”

It took Harris just half an hour to take the woman to the hospital, where she later safely gave birth.

Supplied A group of friends saw the pig on the way to rescue items from an Awatoto home.

Big rescue for a little pig

Another positive story to come out of the floods is this little pig that could – and it deserves its own spotlight in the antidote.

According to 1 News, a group of friends in Napier saved the young pig from drowning while on a mission to salvage items from a flooded home.

You can watch the video above.

Commercial prank during Super Bowl sparks remote wars

The horror of thinking you sat on the remote and changed the channel played out for many Super Bowl viewers during one memorable fake-out.

Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, enlisted Fox Sports commentators Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt for the commercial that aired during the fourth quarter of the game.

The 15-second commercial made it look like the channel was being switched right as the broadcasters called the game. A video of the commercial shows a fake Super Bowl broadcast being switched over to the Tubi TV app with someone searching through the interface, leading many US households to think someone has nabbed their remote.

Fox A commercial during the Super Bowl for the streaming service Tubi faked viewers into thinking they had sat on the remote.

“We can’t be forgettable in this moment,” Tubi chief marketing officer Nicole Parlapiano told Adweek.

“It’s our coming out. I want to shock, and I want to surprise, and I want to get attention.”

'Perfect' image of pink river dolphin wins prestigious photo prize

An image of a river dolphin in the Amazon has swum off with the top prize at the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2023 competition.

American Kat Zhou defeated more than 6000 entries from 72 countries with her picture entitled, Boto encantado.

Judge Tobias Friedrich called it the “best image of a river dolphin I have ever seen”.

“I love split shots as well and this image does the purpose perfectly. It works in every discipline: Wideangle, portrait and behaviour at the same time. The look and the pose of the dolphin is just perfect,” said Friedrich.

UPY 2023 The winners were selected from more than 6000 entries and 72 countries.

Zhou said she was “beyond honoured and ecstatic” at winning the award.

“Though the water was so dark that I was shooting blind, this dolphin gave me a perfect pose and smile,” said Zhou.

Kiwi photographer Shane Smith also picked up a highly commended nod in the up-and-coming category for his image, Catfish constellation.