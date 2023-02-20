The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 20

Turkish firefighter Ali Cakas with the black and white cat he rescued from the rubble.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Turkish firefighter adopts cat he rescued after 5 days under rubble

A cat left homeless when an apartment building collapsed in Turkey's devastating earthquake has been adopted by the firefighter who saved him after the cat refused to leave his rescuer’s side, the Daily Mail reports.

Ali Cakas, 33, recovered the black and white cat from rubble five days after the quake hit in February. His colleagues named him Enkaz, the Turkish word for debris.

The very grateful Enkaz was given food and water and stayed by Ali’s side as he continued to search for survivors in the Gaziantep province of eastern Turkey.

The original survivor: Zhu the strong-willed pig

Enkaz the cat’s five-day survival under rubble would be a piece of cake for a particular pig in China.

Back in 2008, the hog became a symbol of hope for beating the odds after enduring an incredible 36 days buried under earthquake debris in Sichuan.

Johannes Eisele/Getty Images Zhu Jianqiang pictured in 2018.

Like Enkaz, the pig was also named for his experience, acquiring the moniker Zhu Jianqiang, meaning “strong-willed pig”.

Zhu, a barrow hog, weighed 150kg at the time of the quake and was only one year old.

Trapped underground in the ruins of his owner's property, Zhu was able to drink rainwater that had tracked in through the debris above him.

He also had access to a sack of charcoal, which provided just enough sustenance for him to stay alive.

Kiwi school turns frowns upside down for students

A school in Christchurch was in trouble. Attendance was down to almost 40% and its roll had plummeted.

So what did the principal do? He offered free food, free new uniforms and free stationery to students.

And it worked. Te Kōmanawa Rowley School in Hoon Hay is now charging ahead, with 2022 attendance at more than 80% and its roll increasing almost 50%.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Kōmanawa Rowley School principal Graeme Norman with some of his students proudly wearing their new uniforms.

“Our reputation in the community's growing again, that's about having pride and value in who we are,” principal Graeme Norman said of the school’s big turnaround.

Aviation-mad boy gets ‘best day of his life’ after penning thank-you card to pilot

A wannabe-be young pilot in Australia has been given the “best day” of his life after sending a personal thank-you letter to the Jetstar captain who got him to his destination.

Seb, 11, had travelled from Brisbane to Melbourne with his family when he decided to write a message to the pilot.

JETSTAR Seb, 11, is hoping to become a pilot.

“Thank you for flying me to Melbourne today,” Seb wrote. “I have always wanted to be a pilot and have even flown a plane before!

“Jetstar Airways has always made a smile on my face and flying with you today gives me many memories of past flights.”

The letter got to Captain Hadrian Zerbe, who invited Seb into the cockpit as the passengers disembarked. But he went one better soon after and arranged a personal tour of the hangar.

Seb’s mum Emma told news.com.au it was “the best day of his life so far”.

Dotterel guardians go all out to protect chick from stalking cat

Volunteers have been going to extraordinary lengths to ensure the safety of a protected dotterel chick on a popular Waiheke beach.

Nicknamed “Stalky”, the adorable chick hatched in the new year on Onetangi Beach, a popular dog walking spot on the Hauraki Gulf island.

Shelley Wood/Supplied Stalky ​​​​has around-the-clock protection.

To protect the chick, members of volunteer group Waiheke Dotterel Guardians started patrolling the beach on weekends to ensure Stalky wasn’t harmed by pets or vehicles.

But when a cat started prowling the area, member Sally Horwood volunteered to park up in her campervan and keep watch overnight.

So far, Stalky is doing fine, which is good because dotterels/tūturiwhatu are one of Aotearoa’s endangered bird species, found in coastal areas.