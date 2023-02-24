Cyclone Gabrielle: Guinea pig 'presumed dead' after flooding turns up days later

Bartholomew (Bart) the guinea pig survived flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle in the Hawke's Bay.

A guinea pig “miraculously” survived flooding in his garden after his owners were forced to evacuate their Hawke’s Bay home without him during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kate and Jacob Henderson evacuated their home in Taradale as the cyclone hit the region with force on February 14.

However, their pet guinea pig Bartholomew – Bart for short – was nowhere to be seen and the couple was forced to leave him behind.

Bart was known for escaping from his hutch, despite efforts by the Hendersons to barricade him inside.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Startling new images of the aftermath

* Do businesses have to pay staff when they close in a natural disaster like Cyclone Gabrielle?

* Cyclone Gabrielle scepticism is a sting in Covid's tail



Instead, Bart would roam the couple’s large yard at his own leisure.

When the Hendersons returned home to a “very flooded” garden about 12 hours later, Bart was still unaccounted for.

Kate Henderson/Supplied Bartholomew the guinea pig miraculously survived garden flooding after his owners were forced to evacuate their Taradale home without him. (This video has no sound)

“We weren’t too confident for him,” Kate said.

When Bart reappeared two days later once the flooding had receded, she was “very shocked”.

She immediately shared the news with her wider family.

“Look who’s here! Look who survived!”

It is believed Bart rode out the cyclone from a burrow.

Kate Henderson/Supplied Kate Henderson joked that Bart has 50 lives, having gone missing and been presumed dead multiple times.

Kate joked that “Bart has at least 50 lives up his sleeves”, as the wider family had only recently held a memorial for him after he went missing for a week and was again presumed dead.

“We had a moment of silence for Bart,” Kate said.

It now made sense why the SPCA insisted on microchipping Bart when they adopted him in 2018, Kate said.

“I didn’t know that was a thing [to microchip a guinea pig] until we met Bart. I thought ‘why would you do that?’.”

“We thought he was gone multiple times and he would continue to show up."

Bart’s tale of survival follows a number of dramatic animal rescues during Cyclone Gabrielle, including a pig that was plucked from rising floodwaters and sheep that were carried to safety in kayaks.

The SPCA is providing support, transport and shelter for pet owners impacted by the cyclone.

Donations to support this response can be made here.