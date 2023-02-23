The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, February 23

Stevie Whittaker with her daughter, Te Atarangi, after her successful surgery.

A love rekindled after three decades

A chance rediscovery of a collection of love letters has seen a couple reunited decades after they met on a holiday.

Kate Pymm and Guenther Baer met while on holiday in Devon, in the UK, in 1989 and fell in love.

After both heading back to their respective homes, they kept in touch by writing to each other, but eventually the distance between where they lived meant the relationship didn't continue, writes the BBC.

Both got married to other people, which ended up divorces.

However, during a Covid lockdown in the UK, Kate came across the letters from Guenther while searching in her attic for Christmas decorations. With all the memories they brought back, she decided to track down an address for him and send him a letter.

The letter led to a phone call, the phone call led to a reunion.

The reunion led to a wedding in December 2021.

‘Mega’ galaxies discovered

Astronomers have found six "mega" galaxies in a discovery that could change the way they understand the early universe.

The galaxies date to within 600 years of the Big Bang, AP reports.

NASA Images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-800 million years after the Big Bang. One of the sources (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact.

“We were mind-blown, kind of incredulous,” lead researcher Ivo Labbe of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology said.

He said that astronomers had expected to find smaller galaxies that far back in the universe's lifespan.

“While most galaxies in this era are still small and only gradually growing larger over time, there are a few monsters that fast-track to maturity. Why this is the case or how this would work is unknown.”

Afternoon exercise best for living longer – study

Good news for those who aren't morning people - exercising in the afternoon may be best for a longer life, a new study shows.

The research, which used data from 90,000 people over 7 years, showed that people who did their exercise between 11am and 5pm or spread it out throughout the entire day had a reduced risk of dying than people who exercised earlier, or later, the Washington Post reported.

123RF The research used data from 90,000 people over 7 years, and discovered good benefits for exercising between 11 and 5pm.

According to the study, men and the elderly gained the biggest benefit.

But if you're more of a morning person, don't worry - early exercise targets body fat, the research found.

A seven-year-old girl’s life-changing surgery means she can now sit up straight and breath easier, while her mum is overcome with a feeling previously in short supply – hope.

Successful surgery first step towards 'little warrior' walking

Te Atarangi Teu-Whittaker is recovering from a complex 10-and-a-half-hour surgery to correct her severely crooked spine. It had left her bent-over, bedridden and labouring to breath.

The success of the February 8 surgery at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland is evident each time Stevie Whittaker, 25, looks at her “little warrior” in the living room of their Marton home.

There are now just smiles for the young mum who spent much of 2022 stressed by Te Atarangi’s worsening condition and frustrated by how long it was taking to get the surgery scheduled.

”We’re just stoked. It gives me a lot of hope,” Stevie said.

The world’s oldest pub uncovered

There are some great old pubs in the world, but this one has beaten them all for age.

Archaeologists have been working on excavations in the ancient Sumerian city-state of Lagash, which came into being around 2700 BC.

Lagash Archaeological Project/Handout The zeer, or ancient refrigerator, found at the excavation site.

One of the structures they've found is believed to be a bar and eatery that's nearly 5000 years old, the Washington Post reports.

"We found the remains of a public eatery, the earliest that we are aware of in one of the first cities of southern Mesopotamia," project director Holly Pitman told the Post.

The seven-room building included a courtyard, containers for food, and an area for keeping goods cool.