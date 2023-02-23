Paul Rudd's canine doppelgänger finds forever home after viral campaign

The US shelter dog, who went viral for his similarities to Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, has found his forever home following a viral post in February.

The dog was nicknamed Pawl Ruff by the Collierville Animal Shelter when they discovered the Australian Shepherd mix made similar facial expressions to the actor. When social media got wind of the Tennessee pup, Pawl Ruff (real name Waffle House) became almost as famous as his human lookalike.

It all started with a post by Jenny Dixon, a former resident of US town Collierville who Tweeted a collection of photos of Ruff and Rudd showing the similarities.

When the town of Collierville called for the actor himself to adopt the pet, the post – and the dog – went viral.

”We discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd. We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff. Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but Ant-Man does,” the post read.

“And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet?”

According to the town’s website, they even reached out to Rudd’s publicists to ask if the actor could help bring attention to the 2-year-old Ruff, said the town’s public information officer Jennifer Casey.

“We did not expect him to adopt the dog, we just wanted the story to reach him.”

Collierville/Getty Images Pawl Ruff, the dog who went viral for being Paul Rudd's lookalike has found his forever home.

While Rudd did not take up the offer of taking on his own furry sidekick, Collierville Jennifer Roy has officially given the Ant-Man lookalike a forever home.

“I had been looking for a dog and was following different shelters in the area. When I saw him, I thought ‘that’s my dog’,” Roy said.

Although the viral post gave Pawl Ruff Ant-Man-like fame, Roy had seen the photo before all the attention and was worried the attention would mean someone else (maybe even Rudd himself) would snap the dog up first.

But her application was accepted on February 19 (local time) and Ruff is now settling into his new family life, is allowed on the couch and will join Roy at her dog-friendly office.

And while the name Pawl Ruff may have made this dog famous, Roy has chosen to stick with his new name Rowdy.

“Although he isn’t very rowdy all, but he seems to like the name,” she said.