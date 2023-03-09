Watch: Leo the cockatiel performs Earth, Wind and Fire and other hits

One cockatiel looks set for stardom, after going viral with a rendition of the 1978 Earth, Wind and Fire hit September.

In a video posted to TikTok, the cockatiel is seen singing along to the 1970s dance hit, while bouncing on its owner’s shoe.

The original video, posted by Leo Valdez the Cockatiel, is captioned: “Me crying, trying to do math homework while my bird’s partying”.

The clip quickly went viral, and has been viewed more than 15.1 million times.

The music-loving bird has also been known to belt out other hits such as the Addam’s Family theme song and a valiant, but slightly out-of-tune attempt at US national anthem the Star-Spangled Banner.

In a separate video, where a viewer added the original music to the September video, Leo Valdez’s owner wrote, “I’m actually shocked at how on tune Leo is….at first. It goes a little downhill after that”.

Supplied Leo the cockatiel singing Earth, Wind and Fire on its owner's shoe.

The TikTok account has more than 50,000 followers and contains videos starring Leo, described in the bio as “bad bird supreme”.

According to the account, Leo also has a rescue dog sister, Moxy.