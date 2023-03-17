Calf named Happy born in Australia with smiley face in his fur

Barry and Megan Coster breed hundreds of calves every year on their dairy farm in Ripplebrook, Australia. Recently, the couple found a calf with a memorable pattern in one of their herds.

“That’s one happy calf,” Megan wrote in a March 10 Facebook post. He has black and white spots – some of which are grouped together in the shape of a smiley face.

The Costers have seen unique patterns before but never anything like this, they told Australian Broadcasting Corporation News.

“I couldn’t believe it – I actually zoomed in at first to make sure that none of our workers had added some extra lines or anything,” Megan told the outlet.

“We’ve seen some number sevens or love hearts on the head and a few strange markings, but we’ve never seen anything that resembles a smiley face before.”

Barry named the heartwarming calf Happy, Megan said in a Facebook comment.

Happy became a quick hit on social media after Megan’s post.

“Wow that’s one for the record books surely,” one person commented.

“Oh my heart that is beautiful,” another person wrote.

“Even if you don’t want to name your livestock sometimes they demand it,” a third person said.

Screengrab/9News Happy has become a hit on social media.

The Costers said they will keep Happy on the farm as a pet and lawn mower, according to 9 News.

Ripplebrook is on the southern coast of Australia, about 100km east of Melbourne.

- The Charlotte Observer