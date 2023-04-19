Murphy, an eagle who adopted a rock, becomes a real dad

In early March, staff at the World Bird Sanctuary in the US state of Missouri noticed that Murphy, a 31-year-old flightless bald eagle, was nurturing a rock.

The space around the rock was “sparsely but carefully decorated with leaves and branches,” the sanctuary said in a Facebook post, and Murphy was spotted sitting on the rock time and again as if it were an egg.

Murphy’s peculiar behaviour continued for days, and visitors to the sanctuary gathered to watch. Some questioned whether Murphy was sick, since he kept sitting on the ground without moving.

The sanctuary was prompted to put up a sign on the eagle enclosure that read, “Murphy is not hurt, sick, or otherwise in distress. He has built a nest on the ground, and is very carefully incubating a rock! We wish him the best of luck!”

Soon, Murphy’s story spread to social media and to US news outlets. Questions and comments began flooding in, the sanctuary said.

“Give Murphy a mate,” someone pleaded. “Give Murphy a real egg,” said another. “He’s going to be sad when it doesn’t hatch,” another predicted.

In the eagle enclosure, which contained four other bald eagles, Murphy was so protective of his nest that he was becoming overly aggressive. He would scream and charge at the other eagles that came near the rock, the sanctuary said.

Fortunately for Murphy, and the sanctuary staff, the prospective father soon had the opportunity to become a real dad – an orphaned eaglet was brought into the sanctuary this month after surviving a fall from a tree during a storm, and it needed a foster parent.

Murphy was the “obvious choice” to nurture the eaglet, Dawn Griffard, the chief executive of the sanctuary, told the New York Times.

The adjustment took some time – Murphy was reluctant to let his attention drift from his rock – but eventually “BabyRock,” as the sanctuary called it, was removed, and the chick was introduced into Murphy’s new private enclosure.

The following week, after some time together in the same space, Murphy fed the chick for the first time on April 13.

“Murphy was a bit suspicious of all the activity and changes at first, but is now feeling brave again,” the sanctuary said in another Facebook post.

With his rock gone, Murphy had taken on his role as foster parent seriously, Griffard told the New York Times.

“You can definitely see the imprinting happening, which is exactly what we wanted,” she said. Murphy was “doing very well learning how to be a first-time dad”.