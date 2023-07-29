Zayana's pregnancy has been confirmed with an ultrasound by skilled zoo staff, with some light encouragement in the form of meat and pet milk.

The pitter-patter of little orange paws will soon be heard at Auckland Zoo, which has announced the pregnancy of one of its Sumatran tigers.

It will be the second time a Sumatran tiger has given birth at the zoo.

Tigers Zayana, 4,​ and Ramah, 5,​ arrived at the zoo from the US in November 2022.

The pair hit it off and mated 95 times during their first introduction in May, when visitors to the zoo were told to expect more roaring than usual.

It was a tame first attempt to do the wild thing, with wild tigers usually mating 200 to 250 times during the female’s four-to-seven-day oestrus period – the optimal and safest time for mating.

The zoo’s carnivore deputy team leader Nick Parashchak​ previously said “successful mating takes time and practice” and that it was uncertain weather Ramah had accurately completed his part of the job.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Auckland Zoo Sumatran tiger Zayana is pregnant. All going well, she will give birth in September.

The pair have since had a second rendezvous and to the delight of zookeepers, Zayana is now six weeks pregnant.

It won’t be known until birth how many cubs Zayana is expecting. The average litter size is two to three, but they can have as many as six cubs.

All going well, Zayana will give birth in September, with the cub or cubs visible to the public in the zoo’s South East Asia jungle track habitat around Christmas.

While “super excited” about the pregnancy, the carnivore team will remain cautious until Zayana has carried to term, given birth without complications and risen to the challenge of being a first-time mum.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Zayana and Ramah hit it off upon their first meeting in May, mating 95 times.

“Research shows that there are risks associated with litter sizes. For example, when there’s just one cub born, there’s a higher chance of mismothering as opposed to being more invested in caring for multiple cubs,” Parashchak said.

“This is only the second time in the zoo’s history that we’ve had a breeding pair of tigers, so it’s an incredible opportunity and privilege for us all to experience and learn more about these extraordinary big cats, of which there are now fewer than 400 remaining in Sumatra,” Parashchak said.

Due to the training Zayana received from her former keepers ar Topeka Zoo and Conservation Centre in Kansas, it was possible to do an ultrasound without Zayana being put under general anaesthetic, which isn’t advisable for pregnant animals.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied An ultrasound confirmed Zayana is six weeks’ pregnant.

“She enjoys and is very co-operative and focused during training, where she has choice about participating and is rewarded with treats like meat and pet milk, which she loves.

“To prep her for the ultrasound, we started by desensitising her to having her belly touched, then built things up slowly from there, applying the gel that helps the soundwaves to be picked up, and then got her used to the touch and movement of the ultrasound probe.”

Zayana and Ramah’s offspring will contribute to an international breeding programme for the critically endangered species.

Fiona Goodall/SNL Auckland Zoo had its first litter of Sumatran tiger cubs when Molek gave birth to Jalur, Berani and Cinta in 2008.

Threats to wild Sumatran tigers include habitat loss due to palm-oil deforestation, human conflict and poaching.

Part of the Auckland Zoo ticket cost is donated to wild tiger conservation projects, including The Tiger Protection Project, which aims to protect Sumatran tigers at Kerinci Seblat National Park in Sumatra, Indonesia.