Cats have nearly 300 facial expressions including 'play face' like dogs

When it comes to our feline’s facial expressions, we often read just two looks: a purring closed-eyed cat is a contented one, while a hissing, ears drawn back one is not so pleased.

However, a recent study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that cats can produce 276 unique facial expressions during social interactions with other felines, reports the BBC.

Four or five out of these nearly 300 expressions are exclusively used to communicate friendly or unfriendly behaviour.

Scientist Lauren Scott, who filmed the cats at a charity cat café in California, discovered that a cat’s expressions are usually a mixture of four out of 26 unique facial movements, including open mouths, nose licks, ear positions, whisker movements, and wide or small pupils.

Yerlin Matu/Unsplash Peaceful closed-eye expression owners often recognise as a sign of love from their feline was also amongst the identified friendly expressions.

Scott, with the help of the evolutionary psychologist, Dr Brittany Florkiewicz, identified that out of 194 minutes of recorded facial expressions, around 45% of looks were identified as friendly, 37% were more on the angry side, and 18% were unclear mixture of both.

More than half of the expressions indicated the cats’ desire to play, the study revealed. This involved cats pulling their lips outwards with their bottom teeth showing, their mouths open and their jaws stretched.

It is similar to the “play face” often made by humans, dogs, monkeys and other animals.

Other friendly behaviour included nose sniffing, mating, and social rolling while hissing, biting and fleecing indicated unfriendliness, the scientists claimed.

“These findings show it is good to look at a cat's ears, eyes and whiskers to understand if they are feeling friendly. Their mouth provides a lot of information about whether a cat fight is likely,” said Dr Florkiewicz.

Supplied Narrowed pupils and flattened ears often express that they are annoyed.

“People may think that cat's facial expressions are all about warning other cats and people off, but this shows just how social and tolerant pet cats can actually be,” she added.

In comparison to cats, dogs just have 27 facial expressions, while humans possess around 44.