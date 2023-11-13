After a 160km swim, a dog attack, and losing an eye, little blue penguin finally has a name and a home

Matiu the little blue penguin at his new home in Christchurch.

A little blue penguin who swam more than 160 kilometres has found a new home in Christchurch.

The juvenile kororā was found injured from a dog attack on the shore of Kaikōura, having swam from Matiu/Somes Island near Wellington.

He was rescued by the Christchurch International Antarctic Centre but sustained significant damage to his right eye, which had to be removed.

"He survived quite a long swim across the Cook Strait," general manager David Kennedy said. "Little blue penguins nest on the shorelines and dogs, if they're off their leads, will find them and attack them."

Penguins rely on their vision to hunt for food, leaving the brave adventurer unable to fend for himself.

Kennedy said staff were able to track his journey via his band number: P-52049.

Now he has been given a new name, Matiu - decided by a Facebook poll - and a new home at the International Antarctic Centre.

Matiu will have plenty of fun friends in his new habitat, Kennedy said.

"They've all got their own characters, every day we ask our penguin keepers what the latest soap opera news is from the habitat."