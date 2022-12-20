This made-to-order label is made-to-last

"My business honestly started as a bit of an accident," says Instagram entrepreneur turned fashion designer, Poppy Voon.

"I was interning in the fashion industry and trying to figure out what I actually wanted to do. I was also designing and making myself clothes on the side because I couldn't find things I wanted. So I made up some patterns, fashioned a few garments and shared them on my personal social media. That's when I started getting a response."

Growing up in a workroom, Voon says she got her start in fashion on the floors of boutiques. Watching her mother, Sophie Voon, sketch new designs on the living room floor for her Willis Street, Wellington, shop was an integral part of her foray into the fashion industry.

The Poppy Voon label has both pre-made and made-to-order options, with an emphasis on personalising garments to every customer's unique measurements. The designer's unfussy, classically silhouetted womens' wear is made from quality local and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standards) certified sustainable fabrics. Pieces boast an uncomplicated austere simplicity, and are made to stand the test of time and trends.

PHOTOGRAPHY / SIMON L WONG Growing up in a workroom, Poppy Voon says she got her start in fashion on the floors of boutiques.

Production began in 2020 and while turning a side gig into a full-time business is difficult for anyone, Voon had the added challenge of doing it all online due to lockdown. But despite the limitations Voon credits this period as an opportune time for her and her small business.

As we all remember, the 'shop local' tagline was trending wide throughout the country in 2020 and so Instagram acted as the perfect platform to host the Poppy Voon label.

Overwhelmed with the flood of responses, the designer says there were periods where she would sit at her sewing machine and cry at the sheer volume of orders.

This led Poppy Voon to reconnect with a seamstress who had worked closely alongside her mum for years.

The business soon grew from social to physical with a store opening on Victoria Street in her hometown of Wellington. The brand would go on to relocate to nearby Cuba Street and find success in a roving pop-up shop model - a freedom which affords the brand to create fellowship between designer and clientele.

Speaking to the difficulties of first-time business, enterprising Voon says it was thanks to family, friends and the support of BNZ who helped find her footing in the commercial side of the industry.

"I reached out to BNZ to set up a business bank account because they had the best offers available for small businesses. They also supplied me with a payment solution called Payclip; a small, portable device which links to my WIFI or personal hotspot providing an easy, cost-effective solution for me to take payments from customers at our pop-up shops. And being paired with my bank manager, Maggie, was extremely helpful. She was supportive, relatable, and understood all of my business needs."

PHOTOGRAPHY / SIMON L WONG Choosing to put sustainability at the forefront, Poppy Voon has taken the time to research where materials were sourced and how they affect the local growing community.

In a business that travels through trends at a lightning pace and disposes of materials at even quicker speeds, Poppy Voon slows down the timeline between farm land to landfill. Choosing to put sustainability at the forefront, Voon has taken the time to research where materials were sourced and how they affect the local growing community.

"It saddened me to learn about how many pesticides were being used to grow certain fabrics and the horrible outcomes to land, air and food of the growers and their surrounding communities."

Fronting a business with sustainability ideals can be a risky move in the fashion industry but Voon willingly took this chance. The gamble has undoubtedly paid off, as a guarantee of stewardship is what makes the brand so favourable amongst patrons.

"I have made the promise to my customers that conventional cotton, polyester, synthetics and other materials that cause harm to people or the environment will never be found in our garments."

PHOTOGRAPHY / SIMON L WONG Poppy Voon advises those wanting to begin an enterprise to keep passion at the forefront.

Through trial and error, the label has continued to ensure quality assurance at every stage of the process. Fighting the many challenges of businesses face-on has grown both the brand and the young designer exponentially. Voon has even developed into other sects of the fashion industry including a new business venture: General Aesthetic, a recent line of sustainable footwear.

Understanding that business is a place where failure is inevitable but perseverance is rewarded, she advises those wanting to begin an enterprise to keep passion at the forefront.

"[In business] Don't just go for what looks sensible or what will sell you the most, because when you go for your passions, that's what pulls you towards your goals and always pushes you to be better."

It's good to know there's help available when your business needs it. So, whether you need a hand refinancing existing assets to free up cash flow, sorting out working capital solutions, or connecting your business with others, visit bnz.co.nz/businessbanking to see how BNZ may be able to help your business. Lending criteria, terms and conditions and fees apply.

This article is solely for information purposes and is not intended to be financial advice. If you need help, please contact BNZ or your financial adviser. No party, including BNZ, is liable for direct or indirect loss or damage resulting from the content of this article. Any opinions in this article are not necessarily shared by BNZ or anyone else.

This article was first published on Ensemble