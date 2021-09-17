The Ensemble Edit: Six cool new things this week

From great jeans to must-watch shows, we hope something in our weekly Ensemble Edit of recommendations of all things ‘cool’ makes you smile over the weekend.

These have been personally selected by the team behind the fashion and culture website Ensemble, including co-founder and newly appointed Stuff style editor Zoe Walker Ahwa.

For more excellent fashion, beauty and women-centric conversations from the intelligent to the whimsical, check out Ensemble and sign up to the newsletter here.

GOOD JEANS

We like to see brands expanding their size offering, and hope this becomes the norm for our local fashion industry. So we were pleased to see Kowtow's new range of jeans, released yesterday, are available in XXS to XXL (6-18). They're also very cool! Made from the brand's signature organic cotton, with a sustainably focused washing and dying process (denim can be very wasteful), the new line features straight, tapered and flared styles in a range of washes.

If you're interested in reading more about sizing and clothing, don't miss our story from general manager of Ruby Emily Miller-Sharma, which acknowledges that “there is still a toxic expectation around what shape our bodies ‘should’ be” and the uncomfortable feelings that the complicated issue of sizing can bring up. It’s important to remember that it’s about dressing for your body and shape, rather than focusing on a number on a tag.

NOSTALGIA TRIP

Impeachment: American Crime Story has only dropped two episodes so far (on Soho here in NZ), but the ‘90s fashion is so on point you can practically smell Elizabeth Arden’s Sunflowers. Prada backpacks, trips to the Gap and J. Crew, DKNY fleece worn to an aerobics step class – the level of detail paid to the fashion of the era is so good you could almost forget about the whole sex scandal part of the story… almost…

Impeachment: American Crime Story will debut on SoHo at 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 8.

LET’S TALK ABOUT GYNAECOLOGICAL HEALTH

September is gynaecological cancer awareness month, a chance to reflect on our health ‘down there’ and to foster conversations around this still too taboo topic. It’s a worthy and urgent discussion: 1 New Zealander dies every 24 hours of gynaecological cancer, which includes ovarian, vulval, vaginal, cervical and uterine.

We talked to Tash Crosby of local charity Talk Peach and asked her some questions about gynaecological health, and what steps we should consider taking to empower ourselves (you could start with a smear). And if you're in a position to do so, you can donate to the cause here.

“We must break down this culture of silence,” says Tash. “It’s also heartbreaking to see that gynaecological cancers remain largely in the dark.” Read more from our chat with Tash here.

READ MORE:

* Ensemble: The most fabulous fashion from the Met Gala

* Beanie Feldstein on playing – and frequently texting – Monica Lewinsky

* Ovarian cancer petition: Thousands call for better diagnosis, funding



SERIOUSLY FUNNY

The Culture is a newish Australian podcast that hits that sweet spot of smart people talking about dumb (read: popular) things. An insightful and funny recent episode saw the host Osman Faruqi invite former AFL player-turned-sports presenter Tony Armstrong on to discuss what he thinks of Ted Lasso’s coaching skills.

TO ADD TO THE BOOK PILE

Sorrow and Bliss, the debut novel by ex-pat Kiwi Meg Mason, is a devastating, intelligent and hilarious meditation on mental illness, motherhood and the pressures of not fitting into the prescribed notions of womanhood. The movie rights have already been sold so read it now so you’re ready to sit in judgement on the casting choices!

WHO’S THAT GIRL?

Undoubtedly best-tressed at this week’s Met Gala, only a dog called Vail could steal attention from Megan Fox’s clip-on bangs with her wondrous golden locks. Vail is the bomb, literally. An explosion detection canine who regularly works for New York’s Metropolitan Museum, she has also been spotted at the TriBeCa Film Festival, amongst other highly influential events, where A-list guests beg for a selfie.