Judy Blume's lasting literary and social legacy

In a moment of heightened attention for Judy Blume, we revisit our personal connections with the formative author and her works.

As a new generation of tweens enter their Judy Blume era it appears our feelings on the author run deep.

Piqued by a new documentary exploring her influence, and an interest in how the author’s seminal books spoke directly to us as misunderstood teens, with a modern-day understanding that our issues were universal, gen X Rebecca Wadey and millennial Tyson Beckett chat about the woman who was with them all the way.

Tyson Beckett: What was your big takeaway after watching Judy Blume Forever?

Rebecca Wadey: I felt like I was reading these books in my era. Forever was written in 1975, but I read it when an excerpt was in a Dolly magazine sealed section. Just the sexy stuff.

Someone in the group of kids I was reading with told their parents, and we got in really big trouble from the other conservative parents, for reading porn.

TB: It’s funny that the written word could be considered porn. Was that the first time you’d read Judy Blume?

RW: I don't remember when I first read Judy. I feel like she was always in me.

TB: They mention in the documentary that Forever, and a lot of her other books, were released in the 70s during this period of huge societal change, including a boom in the divorce rate. That was a parallel in my Judy Blume awakening.

Do you have a favourite book of hers?

RW: I loved Deenie. And not because of the whole masturbation thing, which I really hadn't cottoned onto until watching the doco. But mainly because she was this glamorous, beautiful model but had this disability and was trying to navigate life like that.

TB: I think my biggest reflection on watching the documentary was that discussion about how the writing was so timely, and that’s what made it timeless. So many of the broader themes and issues still seem so relevant: like book censorship and sex education.

They do delve into that some of it is quite dated – like how none of the mothers work, but especially how gender (and sexuality) is presented as a binary.

RW: We should preface this by saying our beloved Judy Bloom is not a TERF. What's your take on the gender issues in the books?

TB: I suppose at that time I was less aware of the fact that I liked girls rather than boys. I do think it's interesting how she made specific reference to it being important that girls read about boys and boys read about girls.

RW: As a parent, I gave my children Judy Blume books to read. There's not much material for boys to read that's not fantasy or sci-fi or ridiculous, like Wimpy Kid. I was a voracious reader and my children don't read books and I find that so disturbing. To my joy they both consumed, loved and discussed these books with me.

I think in terms of the gender roles in her books, it's obvious they were ‘traditional’ but my takeaway wasn't so much about the relationships, it was about the loneliness of being a teen.

TB: In Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is talking to God but it's more about processing those changes that are or aren’t going through your body and realising that you're not alone in that. One of the things that I found the most moving about the documentary was those letters her readers sent her as they found parts of the stories that they related to.

Blume talks about how Margaret is searching for this non judgemental greater power to talk to, so I thought it was so nice that she has sort of become that figure for a lot of her readers.

RW: Your takeaway was that Judy Blume is God?

TB: Yes! God is a woman, a white woman who lives in the Florida Keys! But seriously, I thought it was so wonderfully intimate that she writes back and is clearly touched by being involved in the lives of her readers.

RW: An interesting thought that I had was that I had no idea that she was so… beautiful, which I know is irrelevant, but I never stopped to consider who she was. It was just a name. That's the thing that I found most surprising was that she was an enigma to me and yet so integral.

Which is so different to people who I adore now, where I know everything about them. If it's a writer that I'm into, I'm online, I'm following them on Instagram and I'm seeing what they're eating for breakfast.

TB: That’s true: image making and personal branding has become so much more important in the publishing world.

RW: And they're so much more accessible. Like in Hamilton, New Zealand as a teen, I didn't have any access to Judy Blume. I would never think of writing to her. And it wasn't important who she was. It was all about the books.

TB: If I was really cynical, I'd question whether it was because at the time, to society and the wider publishing world she was a housewife in New Jersey who didn't have a following or a public face and her type of works weren't valued. She talks about how people would ask, “When are you gonna write a real novel?”

Another quote I wrote down was on the realism in her portrayal of sex in Forever. She said “It doesn’t do kids any favours to present sex with punishment” and talked about how she wanted to instead present a picture of sex with “love and responsibility.” Again, a very timely concept.

RW: Yes, there’s that ‘traditional’ depiction of the young girl having sex in books beforehand would get in some kind of trouble or whose life would go off the rails or she'd have to have an illegal abortion. It was always a morality tale.

Right at the beginning of the doco, she reads a passage where a teacher asks the class if anyone knows the word for stimulating our genitals. She makes masturbation so perfunctory.

That made me realise that she's influenced my parenting style big time. That's how I talk to my children and they hate it, but that's very important. It shows that Judy continues to have influence over my life.

Judy Blume Forever screens on Prime Video from April 21st.