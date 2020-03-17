Why trousers and a trench coat is the perfect uniform

If I had to pick a uniform to wear every day for the rest of my life - a trench and trousers would be it.

They're hard-working, they're comfortable, and the right ones are handsome too.

But what's most endearing about them, is that you can wear them many times before they need a wash. A spot clean (carried out ASAP of course) should do the trick for most marks.

If you hang them up whenever you take them off they'll be good to go another day, as soon as you need them to.

There are so many good-looking trenches around at the moment, that I've not much room for trousers.

I'll feature a few more pairs by New Zealand designers in a few weeks when I cover (and covet) new season suits.