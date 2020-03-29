Shop your closet: Why fashion matters to these Kiwis

Clothes don't have to be expensive, or new, or designed by a "name" to look fabulous and make you feel wonderful, and in times like these, we need to use every tool in the toolbox to perk ourselves up.

These interviews took place before the nationwide lockdown currently in place, but the role of clothing in expressing identity, in celebrating individuality, in play and fun and injecting some colour into the world, remains as important as ever. We meet six chic New Zealanders and hear what style means to them.

Barbara Brinsley, 81, lives in Dunedin. A retired nurse, she describes her style as "multifaceted".

My personality is colourful, so I don't need to be colourful in my clothing. I was brought up in the country in Southland, and I relate to the soil and gardening. I am an earthy person; I am grounded.

LAWRENCE SMITH Brinsley favours second-hand shops, a muted colour palette, and clean lines.

I think I stand out because I feel good inside my body. I know how to stay well and listen to my body. I am lissom, 47 or 48 kilos, and can blow away in any gust of wind. I wear layers of clothing, with merino leggings underneath. I don't have gym gear; when I go to the gym I take off my top layer and wear my merino. I do a little on the treadmill, a little on the rowing machine, a little bit on my arms and in a quarter of an hour, I'm out.

I own an excessive amount of clothing. I have been widowed since 1988, which doesn't give me any excuses, but there is no-one to stop me. It's all from second-hand shops which is an environmental choice – and I can pick up a Zambesi piece for one-eighth of what it would cost in the shop.

LAWRENCE SMITH Brinsley's most expensive fashion mistake? She doesn't make them,

I have always enjoyed simple, clean lines. I like Jean Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood, Helmut Lang. I love the Japanese designers – Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto and Commes des Garcons. They hit the Paris runway in the 1980s and blew everyone away. Their style travels well, it crumples up and still looks good. They would take you to Buckingham Palace, Government House or a coffee in Auckland.

– Eleanor Black

Favourite label: It depends on where I'm going.

Most expensive mistake: I have no regrets!

Three items you can't go wrong with: Ruby Woo lipstick from MAC, Louis Vuitton bags, a smile on my face.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Josh Nu'u-Steele at home in Auckland.

Josh Nu'u-Steele is a national sales manager living with his husband and step-daughters in Auckland. The 30-year-old dresses for confidence rather than comfort, and tends to bulk-buy clothes on sale.

I love to mix something that is either cheap, or from Hallensteins, with a really nice shirt from Working Style... This outfit is all from Zara. I feel like a basic b....!

I love buying my clothes in bulk; I do big shops. I buy what I like on the rack and I find an occasion to wear it. I base an outfit on what's going to make me feel really confident. Not comfortable. Everything I wear is super slim and fitted. I can't sit down.

Jason Dorday/Stuff These days, Nu'u-Steele is more comfortable wearing colour and patterns.

My husband and I get ready [for events] separately but for some freakin' reason, every single time, we're wearing something that goes with what the other person's wearing... On about three occasions, we've come out with the same shoes on.

Five years ago, a lot of my clothes were black, grey, white. Now, I have stuff that's red velvet, mustard, floral... There's something fun about wearing different materials and colours – something someone else isn't wearing. Especially in New Zealand.

I think I got most of my taste from my travels, especially trips to Beijing. A lot of the markets have amazing tailors who make incredible outfits that are so different from what you'd get off the rack. I remember being in Shanghai and walking into a store and they tailor-made all these blazers for me in any fabric I wanted. They had a book you selected the fabric from.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A quality watch makes an outfit.

My plane attire is always a really nice pair of tailored, styley trackies. It's always monochromatic. It's not activewear – it's casual but chic. I have the exact same outfit, with slight variations, in my carry-on. Pair that with a gold watch, jewellery. It's a look.

– Britt Mann

Favourite label: Tom Ford sunglasses.

Most expensive mistake: I'm a cheap-arse...

Three items you can't go wrong with: A really beautiful watch, a crisp pair of chinos, and a white shirt.

Supplied Jessie Casson always wears trainers.

Photographer Jessie Casson defines her style with bold colours, vintage items, and family hand-me-downs. The UK-born 44-year-old lives in Auckland with her husband, Matt, and kids Dylan ,14, Otis, 9, and Iris, 7. The family recently spent four months travelling around Latin America, tracking down people Casson photographed almost two decades ago, to learn about their lives now and show them the photographs she took of their younger selves. A film of the journey, What Becomes of Me, is in post production.

I like to be a little bit extravagant. And I don't want to look like everybody else. At the school drop-off, a mother once said that I was the best dressed woman in Pt Chev! I think it's more in my latter years I've gone a bit more against the grain, probably since I had kids. I care less about what people think; I don't feel I need to fit in.

I have my granny's handbags, shoes, and my mum's shoes, dress... My mother-in-law is knitting me a jumper at the moment. My mum's not alive any more, and when my dad said to me: "Do you want these two dresses of hers?" I was like: "Yeah!" He sent them over. She didn't have a lot of clothes, she just had this wardrobe of really special pieces.

Supplied Casson finds that as she's gotten older, she cares less about fitting in.

If I'm going to photograph someone who's in a suit, you want to dress in a comparable way. If I'm going to photograph Jacinda and I'm part of the press, I want to blend in; I definitely dress down. If I'm going to photograph a creative... I have sometimes taken my clothes off and given them to people to wear for the shoot – we've done a clothes swap. (I would never enforce that on someone!)

When I was packing for the trip, I did have a bit of a colour scheme, which is a little bit embarrassing... Yellow, blue, white, grey. We only had four outfits each. I probably had five.

– Britt Mann

Favourite label: Ingrid Starnes

Most expensive mistake: My son, then 3, and I were going through Hong Kong and I needed a handbag. I thought I'd just get one at the airport. I was in a bit of a rush and found one that was NZ$230. It was the top end of what I'd pay, but I hadn't had a new handbag for a long time. I bought it. I got to the departure lounge and looked again at the receipt. I went: "Oh s... That's not $230, it's $2300." The plane wasn't boarding for another 15 minutes. I said: "Dylan. We're getting the hell back to that shop."

Three items you can't go wrong with: Vintage dress, white trainers and fishnets.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington surgeon Dr Ineke Meredith blends elegance with practicality - trainers are essential for her job.

Dr Ineke Meredith, 39, is a Wellington breast surgeon. She favours comfortable, elegant clothing.

I grew up in the islands, where you just wear shorts and a T-shirt. But my mum was always very elegant in the way she presented herself, she made a beautiful home and she had a beautiful garden, so we were always surrounded by beauty.

I love the female form, and clothes that flow. People have told me I am elegant, but I am running constantly between patients, theatre and clinics – so it's important to be able to literally run.

I don't believe in spending large amounts of money on fashion. I wasn't brought up that way. If anything, I buy too many sneakers. I am addicted to Golden Goose sneakers. I wear them every day, just about – to work, to a restaurant, for meetings, running out for coffee in the mornings. They can lift any outfit.

I love a silk shirt I can wear with jeans and heels or sneakers. I also love Jacquemus, a French designer; I have some of his dresses but of course in Wellington if you wear a dress, you are asking for trouble.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Growing up in the islands, Meredith was surrounded by beauty.

I am tall so I always struggle to find pants that are long enough and come to the ankle. I love Liam pants, and I have just discovered Victoria Beckham pants. I have a lot of pieces by Isabel Marant and I have a cupboard full of blazers that I can throw on with a T-shirt and jeans to go out at the weekend or meet friends for lunch.

– Eleanor Black

Favourite label: At the moment, it would be Jacquemus.

Most expensive mistake: I learned in my youth that some items that look beautiful in a magazine or shop won't look right on me because I am so tall. You have to dress for your own form.

Three items you can't go wrong with: A white silk shirt, a good pair of jeans by Aro or Mother, and Golden Goose sneakers.

Chris McKeen Martin Sagadin no longer shops with gender in mind. 'It's just arbitrary.'

Martin Sagadin, 28, is a film-maker and artist whose most well-known work includes music videos for Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, Tiny Ruins, and Nadia Reid. Born in Slovenia, Martin arrived in New Zealand in 2005. Last year, they came out as non- binary; their wardrobe comprises higher- end pieces alongside bargain bin op-shop gems. They have until recently been based in Christchurch.

I guess I stand out? I don't stand out so much on K-Rd, maybe [where these photos were shot]... I like to use fashion as a way of expressing my non-binariness; it's a shorthand way of expressing that in our world, where what you wear does mean something. Non-conformist? For sure; I feel like I'm still not done rebelling against the uniforms we had to wear at Marlborough Boys' College...

For me non-binary just means that I am not entirely comfortable with being called male, but I'm not really comfortable with being called female. I've given myself permission to express it more, which has been really fun, to be honest, and kind of freeing in some ways. In other ways, there's backlash depending on what suburb in Christchurch you're walking through, people yelling at you on the street and so on. But it doesn't tend to really knock me down too much.

I don't buy clothes with gender in mind any more, at all. It's just arbitrary. It's more about what I think looks good.

Chris McKeen Sagadin's scarf has become a signature item.

I'm an op-shopper through and through; I haven't bought new clothes in a long time. It's either that or I'm wearing clothes my friends have made. My friend Steven made these pants, he has a label called 6x4 in Christchurch.

Shoots pop up two or three times a month, and they're for a day, or a few days. I don't really consider fashion on those days; it just needs to be something practical, something with pockets – the more, the better.

– Britt Mann

Favourite label? 6x4 and being.clothes, both Christchurch-based labels which use only recycled fabrics or those at the end of their run.

Most expensive mistake? I tend to buy things for absurdly cheap. I look for things that cost 50c to $2 – stuff that would be thrown out. I don't mind stuff with holes.

Three items you can't go wrong with? This scarf – I've had it for about two years and I don't think I've left the house without it. These earrings, and these pants. I've got two pairs of pants at the moment; this is one of them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington milliner Ailie Miller tailors her clothes for a perfect fit. She's been sewing since she was 6.

Aillie Miller, 75, is a retired milliner living in Wellington. She likes to play with patterns.

I'm about 5'2" if I'm lucky, so I make my own clothes to fit. I like combining patterns – tartan with paisley or black-and-white stripes with a floral; as long as the floral has a little bit of black in it, it works really well.

I dress first and then decide what I'm going to wear on my head. I've got about 12 hats and one or two that are just special occasion hats that are a bit over-the-top to wear on the bus. In Wellington, because of the wind, I find I wear a lot of berets.

I had a collection of dolls when I was a little girl and I used to make outfits for them. My mother bought me one of those sewing machines where you wind the handle round and I taught myself to sew from the age of 6. I'd fiddle around for hours and hours with any beads and fabric, trying to make things up.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Berets work well in Wellington weather.

I was asked to attend a wedding back in the late 70s. The man I went with said: "Wear a hat." I walked into this church with him wearing a proper little cocktail hat with a veil and a natty little 1940s suit I had adjusted to fit me, and everyone seemed to be aghast: "Who does she think she is?" I didn't care but he sort of set me up, because he wanted to draw attention.

– Eleanor Black

Favourite label: World, because they are brave enough to combine colours.

Most expensive mistake: I am a shoe queen. I have bought shoes online that looked amazing and were just awful and uncomfortable. They kill my feet and just sit around looking like an ornament.

Three items you can't go wrong with: A fabulous overcoat, fantastic shoes and a beret. You can add a feather or a brooch to a beret; you can stuff it in your bag and it keeps its shape.