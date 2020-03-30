The rules around buying 'essential' appliances online will be loosened, PM Jacinda Ardern says... read more

The week in celebrity Instagrams

05:00, Mar 30 2020

This week, Reese Witherspoon makes a rookie mistake, Gwyneth Paltrow gears up and Billie Eilish misses "everything".

Scroll down for our top picks.

ARIANA GRANDE WISHES LADY GAGA A HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

 

BILLIE EILISH MISSES NORMAL LIFE.

 

SETH ROGEN FEELS THE EFFECTS OF SELF-ISOLATION.

 

JULIANNE MOORE KEEPS IT REAL.

 

WILL SMITH GETS A CUDDLE.

 

GWYNETH PALTROW GEARS UP.

 

THE JENNER SISTERS THROW IT BACK.

 

SOPHIE TURNER ENJOYS THE PERKS OF MARRYING AN ITALIAN.

 

MINDY KALING SHOWS OFF HER 'OUTDOOR CLOTHES'.

 

REESE WITHERSPOON MAKES A ROOKIE MISTAKE.

 

