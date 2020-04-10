Best & worst dressed celebrities of the week: Lockdown edition

In this week's roundup, Mariah Carey has a diva moment, Hilary Swank shows off her new hobby, and Jessica Alba reminds us that jeans are a thing.

This column relies on people leaving the house and going to events. The fact that we're dealing with a global pandemic right now means obviously, that is not a good idea. In fact, it's straight up not happening.

However, we need all the distraction and fun we can get right now, so shelving Best & Worst entirely would not be the way to go.

So we're bringing you some of our favourite lockdown looks. There might not be the glamorous gowns and big-name designers you know and love... but still, it's kinda nice to see that celebs are embracing activewear and struggle buns just as much as the rest of us at this weird time.

THE BIRTHDAY DIVA: There are so many incredible elements* in these photos of Mariah Carey celebrating her 50th birthday (though she insists she's "eternally 12", god love her) in lockdown I don't even know where to start. So let's go straight to the obvious - the dress. Regular readers of this column will know that sequins and sheer is a combination that in normal times has landed many a celeb in the "worst dressed" category, but in this context, well, it couldn't be more appropriate. It's practically the fashion equivalent of flipping the middle finger to Covid-19. "It's my party and I'll mix divisive fabrics if I want to." What a legend.

*My personal favourite element is the fact that eight-year-old Monroe is wearing her mum's merch.

THE QUEEN QUARANTINA: I've borrowed Christina Aguilera's own Instagram caption here because it couldn't be more fitting. Can totally imagine Xtina hanging out at home in her full pin-up gears, pissing off the neighbours by constantly working on her vocal gymnastics. Although my mum would NOT approve of those stilettos on the couch. And I don't think Dr Ashley Bloomfield would approve of her licking her finger to turn the page.

THE LUXE KNITWEAR: Here we have Selena Gomez cooking up a storm while wearing a cosy grey knit and matching tracksuit bottoms. I'd bet good money they're made out of some sort of premium wool that is handwash only, and you diligently follow the instructions for the first few washes until one day it accidentally gets mixed in with the rest of the laundry and ends up in the washing machine, turning into a bobbly disaster that makes you rue the day you dropped your entire pay cheque on a cashmere top. Or is that just me?

THE NEWFOUND HOBBY: How adorable is Hilary Swank, who claims she is learning how to crochet during her time in lockdown. The results are so endearing that I'm going to pretend I didn't hear her describe that luxury lodge she's self-isolating in as a "cute cabin" (I may be slightly sensitive as I am writing this from my tiny studio in central Wellington where the toilet is the only room with a door). Anyway, celebrities, they're just like us!

THE NEWFOUND HOBBY II: Also nice to see Winnie Harlow is getting stuck into the arts and crafts - perhaps she'll paint us an egg for our national Easter Egg hunt? Outfit wise, I am slightly anxious for those pristine Pumas with all that paint splashing around. The orange pants are fire, though.

THE DISTRACTING ACCESSORY: The idea of wearing a full on FASHUN hat while working from home, as demonstrated by Miranda Kerr here, is so bloody extra I can't help but be impressed. In fact, I plan to utilise this tactic in my next Zoom meeting - I love the idea of my bosses signing in, only to see me staring back at them gormlessly while wearing a fedora. No explanation.

THE RETURN OF THE JEAN: *Voice of elderly Rose from Titanic* It's been 84 years, and I can still smell the fresh denim. Who else hasn't touched their Levi's since level 3? Now, I'm not suggesting we sausage ourselves back into our skinnies, but Jessica Alba is seriously tempting me to trade in my fat pants - she looks effortlessly hot in boyfriend jeans and a cropped cardi.

THE TIKTOK STAR: Honestly, Ashley Tisdale is living her best life in lockdown. After last week's inspired tie-dyed tracksuit, I was keen to check in on the star again, and I wasn't disappointed. Here she is, posting her 16806745th TikTok for the day, wearing a fun Jaws jumper and rocking a cute curly hairdo that makes it look as though she's just gotten back from a day frolicking in the surf - even though she's probably used up half a bottle of expensive sea salt spray and spent the night sleeping uncomfortably in lots of little plaits. Could Ashley be our ultimate Lockdown Fashion Icon? Stay tuned, reader.