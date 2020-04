The week in celebrity Instagrams

This week, Selena Gomez gives a sneak peek, KJ Apa tries some new looks and The Rock feels your pain.

Scroll down for our top picks.

Selena Gomez/INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez teases her new song, Boyfriend.

READ MORE:

* Last week in celebrity Instagrams

​* Best & worst dressed celebrities of 2019

* Golden Globe Awards 2020: All the looks from the red carpet

KJ APA EXPERIMENTS WITH FACIAL HAIR.

HALSEY TAKES CARE OF THE GARDEN.

KENDALL JENNER THROWS IT BACK TO HER BLONDE DAYS.

JESSICA CHASTAIN REMINISCES.

THE ROCK FEELS THE PAIN OF MANY OTHER PARENTS.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS FINDS A WAY TO BRIGHTEN HER DAY.

SERENA WILLIAMS BREAKS OUT THE PRINCESS OUTFITS.

LILI REINHART ISN'T READY TO THROW IN THE TOWEL.

ZOE SALDANA CELEBRATES HER QUARANTINE PARTNER.

SELENA GOMEZ GIVES A SNEAK PEEK.