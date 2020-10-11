How to dress like Princess Diana: The People's Princess is back

Like me, I’m sure you’ve been worrying what to wear to your The Crown season 4 watch party...

What do you mean I'm the only one who puts on full evening wear and tiara to welcome Her Majesty into the living room? I am shocked and appalled to learn that standards in the colonies have fallen so low.

Well, never mind. There’s still time for you to make like Prince Charles in a kilt and pull your socks up.

ROWING BLAZERS/Getty Images The famous black sheep jumper could be yours for just... $552.

You can start by nabbing a top fit for a princess.

Season 4 of Netflix’s flagship show, the most expensive show the streaming giant has made to date, returns on November 14.

The Crown 2020/Netflix Emma Corrin in Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress, as seen in season four of The Crown.

The season will deal with the arrival of the People’s Princess (played by new coming Emma Corrin) on the royal scene, and her courtship by lovable drip Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor)

To celebrate the royal style icon being depicted in the show, UK brand Rowing Blazers have created several replicas of Diana’s most iconic – and with hindsight, ironic – cardigans in collaboration with the original designers.

The collection includes the pink and blue “I’m a Luxury” jumper by 80s darlings Gyles & George and her cheeky red “sheep sweater”.

Made by London knitters Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir for their shop Warm & Wonderful, the “sheep sweater” flung the duo from 70s knitting cottage industry obscurity to high fashion super stardom when the soon-to-be princess was spotted wearing it.

Just as popular now as it was back in the day, Rowing Blazer’s rebooted version has already sold out in women’s sizes, but you can put in a pre-order for their return. The men’s sizes are still available.

The company has also created a play on the classic British Lung Foundation’s red balloon tee shirt Diana sometimes teamed with a dark blue blazer and sporty baseball cap to hit the polo fields in.

The once-royal-cladding items still have a royal-sized prices tag.

A cropped version of the tee will set you back NZ$112.38, the same price as the full length version.

The “I’m a Luxury” jumper lives up to its branding at NZ$552.54, the “sheep sweater”, which shows one little black sheep in the midst of a flock of little white sheep on a sea of pill-box red yarn, is no less modest at the same price.

Although the sheep jumpers are so popular that the Rowing Blazers site says it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get your hands on a small sized one before 2021, the other jumper and tee are available now.

So, when her Maj comes calling on November 14, you’ll have no excuse for looking like a some Commonwealth boor.