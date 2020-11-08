Long-awaited chance to dress up and party at Christchurch's Cup Day

All the fun and fashion during the 2019 NZ Trotting Cup at Christchurch's Addington Raceway. (Video first published in 2019).

After months of cancelled events and Covid-19 restrictions, Cantabrians finally have an excuse to get dressed up.

A sold-out crowd of about 12,000 is expected Christchurch’s famed Cup Day on Tuesday – the running of the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Racecourse.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Couture milliner Susi Meares says fashion is very much part of the fabric of Cup Week in Christchurch and guests love getting dressed up for a day at the races.

As well as the racing action, the event is an occasion to socialise and enjoy the fashion and glitz.

As usual, the best dressed man and woman will be crowned, but this year organisers have decided on a new format.

READ MORE:

* Cup Day: Breakthrough victories and trouble-free spectators

* Cup Day: Where racing fans mix with fashionistas and social butterflies

* New Zealand Trotting Cup: Flair and individuality shine in the fashion stakes

* Christchurch man stuns in fascinator at New Zealand Trotting Cup



Entrants will not be allocated a heat, but will instead receive a competition number when they check in.

They will have their photo taken and do a walk-through, allowing the judges to score each entry, rather than choosing three or five from the heats.

Contestants can still enter online until noon Monday. About 70 to 80 women usually take part and 20 to 25 men.

The judging panel is Christchurch-based stylist Lou Heller, Auckland designer Juliette Hogan, John Bruce, from Barkers fashion, and MC and owner of personal style consultancy Signature Style, Jackie O’Fee.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Matt Anderson and Nikki Pagen, who won the titles of Best Dressed Man and Best Dressed Lady at the Fashion in the Field event during the 2019 NZ Trotting Cup Day.

Contestants are encouraged to wear ensembles that “reflect the celebratory atmosphere of the races” including lighter fabrics in pretty colours. “A hat, fascinator or headpiece that both works with and enhances the outfit is essential,” organisers say.

Couture milliner Susi Meares said fashion was very much part of the fabric of Cup Week and guests loved getting dressed up for a day at the races.

Meares is designing headpieces for a number of clients heading to the various racing days this week, including one taking part in one of the fashion competitions.

Stacy Squires/Stuff From left: Anna Campbell, and her daughters, Claudia and Eleanor, paired their 2019 race-day outfits with stylish headpieces.

Her designs this year are quite varied, ranging from avant-garde pieces to more traditional floral spring designs and even an oriental piece.

“Many of my clients I’ve known for a long time ... so I know their style and how far they are willing to push the boundaries,” she said.

It was hard to pinpoint what made a winning headpiece as it was a very personal choice, Meares said. One judge might love an “out there” design, while another might find it too over the top.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Michael Stanton turned quite a few heads in 2019 with his unique hat designed by Susi Meares.

“The most important thing is that the person who wears that hat thinks it is the winning hat. That’s all that matters.”

At Cup Day 2019, Sydney-based fashion lover Nikki Pagan’s specially designed hat paired with a stylish Ted Baker dress, saw her take home the Best Dressed Lady title. Matt Anderson’s blue double-breasted suit jacket paired with crisp white pants, hat and printed tie earned him Best Dressed Man.

Style-forward Cantabrian Michael Stanton’s bespoke black headpiece turned quite a few heads at last year’s Cup Day.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Stanton, pictured in his outfit for this year’s races, says Cup Week is the perfect opportunity “to make a real fashion statement”.

Stanton said would not be wearing a hat this year, but had “the most amazing powder blue double-breasted suit” made for the gallops at Riccarton on Saturday.

“I am so pleased how it has turned out,” he said. He will pair this with a big white pocket square and navy tie.

Cup Week was the perfect opportunity “to make a real fashion statement”, Stanton said. “I always wear my finest suits and accessories, including fragrance. There’s no expense spared and the planning can be as far out as six months or more.”