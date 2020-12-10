'Trail of Tiers' Trelise Cooper dress slammed as 'height of total insensitivity'

Dame Trelise Cooper has declined to comment on the naming of a summer dress called Trail of Tiers. (File photo)

Fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper is under fire over a new dress design called “Trail of Tiers”.

The $299 summer dress, which has been removed from her website, has drawn ire on social media platform Twitter.

The name of the dress is similar to Trail of Tears – the forced relocation of about 46,000 Native Americans between 1830 and 1850 by the United States federal government.

Native Americans were driven off their land on foot and forced to move across the Mississippi River to what was dubbed “Indian territory”.

Thousands died on the journey.

Professor Joanna Kidman from Victoria University of Wellington said she came across Cooper’s website and the dress and found the name “very jarring”.

“I couldn’t believe what I was actually seeing.”

Kidman took to Twitter to express her thoughts.

She told Stuff she felt the naming of the dress was the “height of total insensitivity”.

“It’s just very difficult for me to understand how someone could consider a floral polyester dress an appropriate statement on one of the most shameful episodes in American colonial history.”

Kidman, a sociologist with affiliations to Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Raukawa, said the name of the dress was cultural appropriation of indigenous history.

“People are still living with the impact of this history,” she said.

Screenshot/One Rundle Trading Co. The Trail of Tiers dress was still available on other clothing websites about 11am on December 10.

“What this reflects back to me is lack of care and empathy for the harm that has been caused and continues to be caused in the present.”

Kidman said she wanted to know if Cooper or her company were aware the name of the dress was a play on words.

She also wanted to know if anyone at the company was checking the branding.

Those questions were put to Cooper, but she declined to comment on the record about the naming of the dress.

Screenshot A screenshot of the webpage for the Trail of Tears dress, which has been removed since Stuff contacted Trelise Cooper.

“Stuff is only after a clickbait headline. You’re so terrible to me,” she said.

“It is being sensationalist clickbait.”

Cooper later apologised for the dress’s name in a statement.

“We sincerely apologise for our embarrassing mistake in using a term whose meaning we were completely unaware of,” she said.

“We called a dress Trail of Tiers because it is a long tiered dress with a trailing back hem. [We were] unaware of the meaning of the term Trail of Tears.

“This mistake was made out of ignorance. But given how much pain ignorance of past injustice has caused, we are distressed that we have added to this harm.

“We apologise for any hurt and harm that this mistake has caused.”

Cooper said the dress would be recalled from all stores, and would be renamed.

Kidman also said it would be great if Cooper donated all proceeds from the sale of the dress to Navajo Nation and Hopi Nation reservations in the US who were struggling in the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it was a shame Cooper had declined to comment, as she genuinely wanted to understand where the fashion designer was coming from.

Screenshot/Tea Lily The Trail of Tiers dress could also still be seen for sale on the Tea Lily website about 11am on December 10.

Race relations commissioner Meng Foon said he appreciated Cooper had apologised and removed the dress from her website.

“To acknowledge getting such matters wrong is the first step to becoming anti-racist.”

He described the Trail of Tears as a tragic event and said the use of ‘Trail of Tiers’ was likely to cause offence to Native Americans and others in the community who were concerned about how colonial history is represented.

“When companies think of moral and corporate responsibility, this must include that they do not contribute to racism,” he said.

“As race relations commissioner, I want New Zealand companies to lead the way in knowing the difference between respecting and being inspired by indigenous and ethnic cultures, and not offending, disrespecting or profiting off communities and cultures.

“My advice to companies is to do your research and appropriately engage affected communities in your work.

“When concerns are raised about names, I recommend that companies dialogue, listen, learn, and make an informed decision about whether they will continue to use that name.”

The dress can still be viewed on a number of other clothing websites.

It is not the first time Cooper has come under fire over cultural references.

In 2014, she apologised for any offence caused by the use of models on a runway wearing a Native American headdress.

And in 2011, 10 of her models had the skin around their eyes stretched back with clear tape to create an “Asian” look, further exaggerated by dramatic eye make-up during her New Zealand Fashion Week show.