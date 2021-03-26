The unspoken rules of wearing ripped jeans

We haven't seen distressed denim on the catwalk, nor has there been a parade of celebrities wearing it on Instagram.

But this week ripped jeans became one of the biggest fashion trends dominating social media.

Ali Pazani/Unsplash Ripped jeans - there are rules to follow.

It all stemmed from an unlikely source: Indian politician Tirath Singh Rawat, after he equated the look with a supposed lack of morals in young people.

The chief minister of the state of Uttarakhand made the bizarre suggestion when describing a woman he had met on a flight: "You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?" he said.

It's a ludicrous idea of course, and I take issue with anyone who believes it is OK to tell women what they can and cannot wear, especially one who evidently contributes to society in a positive way.

And let's not forget that many men in India wear shorts without issue - even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A huge number of Indian women feel the same way. Since Rawat's words made headlines, hundreds have responded by sharing photographs of themselves in ripped jeans on social media, among them actors, architects and even politicians.

However, before you join the #rippedjeanstwitter movement, it's worth noting that distressed denim can be very tricky to pull off.

Done right, ripped jeans are a timeless weekend wardrobe essential. Done wrong, they can look a little fashion victim-y.

So for anyone else reintroducing them to their wardrobes in solidarity with Indian women, these are the unspoken rules:

Less is more

The first commandment of ripped jeans is to keep the rips and tears to a minimum.

If you go for a pair with more than a couple of holes or distressed areas, you'll risk looking like you've had an unfortunate encounter with the office paper shredder.

Keep it authentic

Ensure the rips look like the real deal by limiting them to areas where your jeans could genuinely get torn. That means sticking to the knee area.

Rips should be horizontal and no wider than a couple of inches. For the most authentically aged jeans, vintage is the way to go.

Check out Brag Vintage (bragvintage.co.uk) and Etsy seller Detour Vintage (etsy.com) for affordable vintage Levi's, while luxury brand Re/Done (shopredone.eu) uses vintage denim to create new jeans in contemporary cuts.

Don't double up

If you have a hole on the left knee, there shouldn't be one on the right.

The same goes for shredded and frayed patches. Real life wear and tear is never symmetrical.

You get what you pay for

The unfortunate truth is that cheap distressed denim can often look cheap too, as the rips and fading can be a bit heavy-handed.

Higher-end jeans made with premium denim tend to age better too. You don't have to spend a fortune though - mid-priced brands like Levi's and Madewell get fades just right.

Keep the rest of the look polished

Distressed denim is an unquestionably youthful look - but there's no age barrier to wearing them.

Just keep the look elegant by teaming your ripped jeans with classic pieces. A mannish blazer thrown over a caramel mock-neck knit, plus chunky loafers is the grown-up way to carry them off.