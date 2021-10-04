Shearer's plan to create the 'world's most comfortable pair of jeans'

Jovian Cummins has designed what he hopes to call “the most comfortable jeans in the world”.

Jovian Cummins​ was shearing inside a stuffy Hawke’s Bay woolshed in 2018, wearing his trusty old jeans, when he began overheating.

Eyeing up the pile of wool in front him, he realised it was the solution to his frustrations about a lack of comfortable workwear for himself and others in his profession.

The idea of merino jeans blossomed in his brain – a pair of pants that would keep him cool on hot days, and warm on cooler ones.

Cummins turned to his mum, who had a background in fashion design, and together they designed jeans with merino lining and a protective denim exterior. Woolies Jeans was born.

Supplied Woolies have merino lining and a protective denim exterior.

The now 25-year-old started working as a shearer in Dannevirke and developed a passion for the trade, which took him around the world. He is now working in Western Australia.

“I just love working with the people, the community behind it, and you just feel good from doing a good hard day’s work – they reckon the hardest part of the job is quitting.”

Cummins said his product wasn’t just about comfort, it was also about supporting the wool industry.

Supplied Cummins became fed up with either overheating or getting too cold in his shearing workwear, and decided to create a pair of jeans that would suit everyone.

“This is all about quality, and there’s just too many products being made overseas with cheap harmful materials which don’t have a good impact on the environment.

“We’ve been using wool for thousands of years, and now we’re shying away from it. I think it needs to be at the front of the store again, and not tucked away in the corner.

“Mum told me the right materials to use, and we’ve made a couple of pairs now. We also got help from a designer in Auckland with about 30 years in the fashion industry”.

Supplied The jeans aren’t just aimed at shearers and farmworkers, they can be worn by anyone, in any environment.

Cummins said the jeans weren’t just aimed at shearers and farmworkers, they could be worn by anyone, in any environment.

After three years of product development and help from two Hawke's Bay high school friends, Isaac Williams and Felix Watkins, an equity crowdfunding round to bring Woolies to the world has been launched.

The group is seeking to raise between $50,000 and $500,000, to franchise the designs and build a supply chain. From here, their goal is to see farmers and shearers around the globe enjoy what they call ‘’the most comfortable pair of jeans in the world’’.

It would mean extra jobs in these Covid-19 affected times, Cummins said.

“I've been making these jeans for mates in exchange for some beers, but want to hire some smart hardworking Kiwis to help really get this thing going and start shipping worldwide.”