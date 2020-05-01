Best & worst dressed celebrities of the week: Met Gala memories

In this week's roundup, we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable Met Gala looks over the years.

This column relies on people leaving the house and going to events. The fact that we're dealing with a global pandemic right now means obviously, that is not a good idea. In fact, it's straight up not happening.

However, we need all the distraction and fun we can get, so shelving Best & Worst entirely would not be the way to go.

So as the Met Gala was supposed to take place on Monday (it's been postponed indefinitely), we thought we'd remind you of some of the biggest hits and misses from the most daring red carpet event of the lot.

THE GODDESS TIER: Rihanna in Guo Pei, 2015

Getty-Images Rihanna wearing Guo Pei to the 2015 Met Gala.

Some said this gown reminded them of Big Bird, or Spongebob, or melted cheese. Don't listen to any of them, I say. The Met Gala is not an occasion for tasteful LBDs - it's about big, bold show-stopping looks that may be divisive at the time, but will go down in fashion lore as iconic. Rihanna smashed this one out of the park - and got bonus points for being one of the few attendees at that year's event, where the theme was "China: Through the Looking Glass", to actually wear a Chinese designer.

THE GREAT: Florence Welch in Alexander McQueen, 2012

Getty-Images Florence Welch wearing Alexander McQueen to the 2012 Met Gala.

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman was an absolute joy in this tiered creation. On others, it might have looked like a birthday cake - or even a bedazzled toilet brush - but Florence possesses the quirk needed to pull it from fussy to fabulous. Also, how much fun would it have been to twirl around the dancefloor in?!

THE GOOD: Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren, 2015

Getty-Images Anne Hathaway wearing Ralph Lauren to the 2015 Met Gala.

It could just be I'm seeing any kind of casualwear in a whole new light because of the current circumstances (lockdown, man, it's changed us all), but Anne Hathaway's hoodie dress was cool, no? So simple, yet still managed to make a statement.

THE EXTRA: Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2019

Getty-Images Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell to the 2019 Met Gala.

Lady Gaga is like your overly dramatic co-worker who you're constantly rolling your eyes at but are secretly grateful for their presence because they provide such great fodder for the group chat. At last year's Met Gala she showed off not one, not two, but THREE looks - well, four, actually, if you count the bit where she stripped down to her knickers. The theme was "camp", it's Gaga, what did you expect?

THE WILDCARD: Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren, 2017

Getty-Images Priyanka Chopra wearing Ralph Lauren to the 2017 Met Gala.

I know this one may be marmite, but I adored Priyanka Chopra's floor-sweeping trench coat. It was dramatic and unexpected, and made her look like a sexy detective (her no-nonsense slicked back bun was all, "I need my hair out of my face so I can case this joint").

THE COUPLE: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in Balmain, 2016

Getty-Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West wearing Balmain to the 2016 Met Gala.

It would be wrong to do a roundup of the most iconic Met Gala looks and not include Kimye, as they have the "coordinated couple" category down to a fine art. I like to imagine that Kanye was supposed to be wearing matching silver pants but threw a big tantrum beforehand and insisted on the shabby jeans. "But they match my contacts, Kim! Anyway I'm a visionary, I wear what I like!"

THE WEIRD: Jared Leto in Gucci, 2019

Getty-Images Jared Leto wearing Gucci to the 2019 Met Gala.

You can always rely on Jared Leto to serve up a head-turning look on the red carpet, and last year he outdid himself by bringing a disturbingly accurate replica of his own head as his plus one. The designer noggin was the life of the party - everyone from Shawn Mendes to Kim Kardashian was pictured having a hold - and unfortunately, Leto ended up going home without it.

THE WEIRD YET WONDERFUL: Frances McDormand in Valentino, 2018

Getty-Images Frances McDormand wearing Valentino to the 2018 Met Gala.

This outfit gave me strong "nightmare mother-in-law on your wedding day" vibes, but Frances McDormand is such a legend and was having so much fun wearing it that I couldn't help but love it. Also, those colours are beautiful (Queen Liz is also a big fan of that lime green - she wore it to Harry and Meghan's wedding...).

THE BAD: Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton, 2016

Getty-Images Taylor Swift wearing Louis Vuitton to the 2016 Met Gala.

Oof. I'm a die-hard Swiftie, but even I struggled to defend this clanger. The "edgy" makeover earned the pop princess comparisons to Little J in Gossip Girl - which if you followed her character arc, wasn't exactly a compliment. I was surprised to learn the designer was Louis Vuitton, because I'm pretty sure I wore the same outfit to my Year 10 disco in 2005 - the dress was from Supre (RIP), and the shoes were from Wild Pair (also RIP).

THE WORST: Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang, 2017

Getty-Images Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang to the 2017 Met Gala.

Look, I understand she's a top model and her body is her superpower and all, but I'm far too prudish for this sort of carry-on. I'm sorry, I just didn't like it. I feel itchy just looking at it, and then I get anxious thinking about what would happen if you tried to have a sneaky wee scratch - you would put your finger through and it would unravel faster than a global economy caught in a pandemic. But I guess that's just a risk you have to be prepared to take if you're the sort of person who wears a fishnet body stocking in public.