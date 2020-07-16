Lorna Jane forced to rebrand clothing line it spruiked as 'anti-virus'

Australian fashion designer Lorna Jane Clarkson. A Lorna Jane spokeswoman said the company was working on the new technology well before Covid-19 hit.

Popular activewear brand Lorna Jane has been forced to rebrand a new clothing line it spruiked as "anti-virus" after a leading medical expert said the Australian company was exploiting people's fears over Covid-19.

Lorna Jane launched its "exclusive technology" LS Shield earlier this month, releasing a range of leggings and tops it promised would protect wearers from viruses and germs.

"It is applied as a water-based, non-toxic mist and permanently adheres to our garments. Any bacteria that comes in contact with the fabric is terminated when it comes in touch with the LJ Shield particles," the company's website said.

"LJ Shield breaks through the membrane shell of bacteria or germs that come into contact with it, not only killing that microbe but preventing it from multiplying into any more."

But by Thursday morning, the company's website had been edited to remove all mentions of the word "virus", and a company spokeswoman confirmed the range was now being referred to as "anti-bacterial".

"We started working on this technology at the start of the year when we named it ... we didn’t want to mislead anyone," she said.

"We are not trying to profiteer in any way on the fear around COVID-19 because we were developing this and working with our partners on this before the outbreak.

"Our testing shows that LJ Shield is an important part of stopping the spread of both bacteria and viral infections and should be used in combination with other precautionary measures such as face masks and thorough and frequent hand washing."

Dr Harry Nespolon, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, which called the company out on Wednesday for peddling false claims, said it was vital consumers listened to health experts, not clothing companies.

"Activewear is great for the gym but it can’t protect you against viruses or bacteria," he said.

"I suspect Lorna Jane are cynically trying to exploit fears concerning the COVID-19 pandemic to sell clothes.

"If you spray their product onto any fabric and expect that it will act as a 'shield of protection' for you by breaking through the 'membrane shell of any toxic diseases', I have some bad news for you – this will not happen.

"The only thing that will be 'terminated' by the 'shield particles' is the money in your bank account."

The Therapeutic Goods Administration confirmed it was investigating whether the Lorna Jane range qualified as therapeutic goods.

"With some exceptions, claims that a product can prevent infection with coronavirus, or other microorganisms that can cause illness, are therapeutic use claims and result in the product being a therapeutic good, and therefore subject to therapeutic good regulation," it said.

In April, former celebrity chef Pete Evans was fined A$25,200 (NZ$26,880) by the TGA for marketing a A$15,000 light frequency machine called a BioCharger that purportedly could treat the "Wuhan coronavirus" – a claim the TGA found "had no apparent foundation".

A Perth doctor was also fined A$37,800 for alleged unlawful advertising of therapeutic goods in relation to Covid-19 on his website. The items were not included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.