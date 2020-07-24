Best and worst dressed: Royal wedding gowns

Royal weddings are big entertainment business. Over 60 million people tuned in to watch Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot; even that of Princess Eugenie, a far more minor royal, attracted an audience nearly the size of New Zealand’s whole population.

And for viewers, there is one thing they are hanging out see more than any other: The Wedding Dress.

Royal wedding dresses are closely guarded secrets, designed in stealth – the team that made the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress were told they were working on a television costume. Once revealed, dressmakers immediately go to work on copycats, while viewers and commentators will spend weeks discussing its every detail.

Here are some of the royal bridal gowns that particularly stand out, for good reasons or bad.

READ MORE:

* How Princess Beatrice's engagement ring stacks up against other royal bling

* Royals turn out in force for third Windsor wedding within a year

* Royal wedding: the hats that had everyone talking

* Celebrities flock to Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

* Beautiful or boring? Royal fans divided on Meghan's wedding dress



Getty Images In a repurposed dress with an armour feel, Princess Beatrice faced the circumstances with class.

THE THROWBACK: I feel sorry for Princess Beatrice, whose planned wedding was completely derailed not only by the Covid-19 pandemic but her disgraced father’s connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In May, when Beatrice should have been getting married in a lavish ceremony at St James’ Palace followed by a reception at Buckingham, the UK had Europe’s highest coronavirus death toll and Prince Andrew was resigning from public duties.

But Beatrice went about her eventual wedding last week with class, and in a dress that befits the circumstances. Borrowed from the Queen and slightly modified for the occasion – so procured at very little expense – her Norman Hartnell gown is dignified and restrained. While I’m not a personal fan of the puffy sleeve (a Beatrice addition), the diamantes give the dress an almost armour-like feel: A grown-up gown for a battle-weary Princess.

Getty Images The moment the sleeveless dress craze died.

THE ICONIC: The dress that single-handedly (double-sleevedly?) ended the strapless gown craze, the Alexander McQueen creation that Kate Middleton wore to become the Duchess of Cambridge is at once demure and sexy (there is no word for that neckline other than “plunging”), and ushered in a new age of royals.

No blushing bride like the late mother-in-law to whom she is destined to be constantly compared, Middleton was a confident, educated 29-year-old woman on her wedding day, and this dress befits that. Classic with a modern edge, it evoked Grace Kelly’s wedding gown, even that of the Queen herself, and launched a gazillion knock-offs.

Getty Images An unconventional dress for an unconventional royal family.

THE HAUTE COUTURE: Most royal brides wear name designers, but not all dresses look like they’re straight off the runway.

It’s perhaps fitting that Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg went down an unconventional route, as this is no conventional monarchy; her husband, Jean-Christophe, Prince Napoléon, is head of the former Imperial House of France and heir to Napoleon Boneparte – that is, part of a royal family that no longer has a throne.

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, Countess Olympia’s floor-length, full-skirted gown overlaid with a fern motif and topped with matching capelet would have its place at any fashion week show and is a bold, modern choice. It’s many things (I love it, personally), but dainty and demure are not among them.

Getty Images If I had the body of an Olympic swimmer, I would totally wear this wedding dress.

THE SLEEK: It’s unusual for a royal bride to go with quite so fitted a silhouette as Charlene Wittstock did when she married Princess Grace’s son, Albert II – but then, not all of them have an Olympic swimmer’s physique, either. Princess Charlene, who stands at nearly 1.8m (I know, I hate her too) showed off those toned arms and shoulders in a fitted, off-the-shoulder gown from Armani Prive adorned with 40,000 Swarovski crystals. There’s nothing inappropriate about this dress, it’s classy and elegant, but also undeniably sexy. That hourglass silhouette! Va-va-voom.

Getty Images So much dress, so little bride.

THE MERINGUE: It was the 80s, and big, puffy dresses were in. But even within that context, this is a lot. Like, a LOT lot.

The sleeves puff. The shoulders puff. The skirt is such a big puff that here Princess Diana, a statuesque and beautiful woman, looks like a Barbie stuck in one of those pudding bowl cakes, which is to say: Too much dress, not enough bride (and that’s saying nothing of the 7.6m train, ruffled collar and neck bow).

Diana’s frock became the reference point for brides of the early-to-mid-80s, many of whom now cringe when looking at their pictures. While this dress will go down in history, it is also very much of its time.

Getty Images This is how every bride wants to look on her wedding day.

THE ENDURING CLASSIC: At the complete opposite end of the spectrum is Grace Kelly’s timeless wedding gown.

Princess Grace, a star of the gilded age of Hollywood, had MGM costumer Helen Rose design this dress, and without the lace bodice and cape she could have been walking a red carpet. Based around that classic and endlessly flattering 1950s silhouette (side note: Look how tiny her waist is!), this peau de soie gown is a masterclass in elegant beauty. Soft, romantic, and striking, it encapsulates how just about any bride wants to feel on her wedding day. Its influence can be clearly seen in Kate Middleton’s dress, and that of just about any wedding you’ve ever been to (unless it was during that 1980s meringue blip).

Getty Images A dress fit for a fairy tale Princess.

THE DISNEY PRINCESS: An Australian businesswoman meets a nice guy at a sporting event. Later, she discovers he is a real-life Prince. He woos her from afar and they eventually get married, making her a Princess. They live happily ever after.

It’s the stuff of fairy tales, so it’s fitting that when Mary Donaldson married the Crown Prince of Denmark she wore a wedding dress modelled straight off of Cinderella’s in the Disney’s 1950 animated classic. The silk, the bateau neckline, the dropped waist, the full, scalloped skirt: Everything about this dress, from Danish designer Uffe Frank, is fit for a Princess (see also: Meghan Markle). You can almost imagine her shoes are glass slippers.