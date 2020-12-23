A last-minute Christmas Day outfit

‘Twas a few days before Christmas, and you’ve just realised that while you’ve been rushing around and stressing over gifts, decorations and grocery shopping, you’ve completely forgotten about finding something to wear on the 25th.

You’ve certainly cut it fine, dear reader, but don’t worry, I've got you.

Christmas Day dressing in New Zealand is what we might call dressy casual (or it is in my family anyway) – you want to look like you’ve made some effort, but you also want to be cool and comfortable (and I’m thinking positive and assuming the weather will be gorgeous) and ideally have plenty of room in the ensemble for second helpings of turkey and pav plus the capacity for a beach walk and a round of backyard cricket.

To me this translates in one of two ways – an easy breezy dress or fancy pants and a nice top. You probably have a nice top already in your wardrobe, so if you’re thinking pants, congratulations, you’re already halfway to an outfit.

As for dresses – nothing is easier. Slip it over your head, boom, you’re done! If your dress is strappy and you’re not in the mood, just pop a plain white tee underneath or a linen shirt over the top.

This season’s Christmas dress mood is all about low-key, simple but not boring – whether that comes across in a pretty print, a chic detail or a fabulous summer-friendly hue – or all of the above.

Add a bit of jewellery and some sandals that say “laidback luxe” and Christmas is saved. You’re welcome.

If time is of the essence (and if you don’t have something you’re happy with already in your wardrobe, it is), my suggestion at this point is to hone in on one store that offers everything you need to get it together head to toe.

This could be just a pair of earrings to pull your look together and/or add some glamour, footwear that’s a step up from jandals – or the full shebang.

If you’re keen to invest in a dress, I recommend a slip – that most versatile and flattering of styles – or something with an on-trend sleeve that will see you through most of the year.

By absolutely no means an exhaustive list, above are some Xmas-appropriate pieces from stores that carry enough stock and a good variety of options, so that you should be able to grab the essentials or put together a whole outfit including accessories and be out the door again in the time it takes to play Snoopy’s Christmas.