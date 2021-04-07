High heels are on their last legs

OPINION: The fashion press is divided when it comes to the future of high heels.

Pundits are split between predicting the death of stilettos because, post-pandemic, we’ll be committed to comfort, and envisaging a run on them once the world is free to dress up and celebrate because what’s a party frock without a pair of vertiginous party shoes?

Christian Vierig/Getty Images When the world opens up again, the pro-heel lobby predicts a glamour explosion with stilettos at its core.

High heels were once a symbol of grown-up glamour – almost a right of passage. These days, though, while anything goes, to look truly modern the last thing you might wear is a pair of heels daily.

One of the most influential luxury goods companies recently put money on the enduring appeal of the flat.

Birkenstock, the German firm famous for its ergonomic cork-soled sandals, originally sold in health shops and worn by anti-fashion hippies around the world, has become hot fashion news.

Designers from Valentino to Prada, and Celine to Marni, have all done a version of the original double strap Birkenstock shoe.

In February, luxury house LVMH took control of the firm in a deal reported to be worth about $6.9 billion.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Even luxury goods companies have recently been putting money on the enduring appeal of the flat.

Closer to home, flats prevail this season at Kiwi footwear brand Kathryn Wilson.

Choose from velvet evening slippers, two-tone loafers, punched brogues, lace-up boots, ankle-grazing cowboy boots, and a few kitten heels (the diminutive heel that does the job of a flat but with a 3.5cm lift.)

“This collection was designed during level 4 lockdown last year,” says creative director Julia Ford. “When there was a definite pull towards lower heels, super stylish flat shoes ... slippers in beautiful velvets and sheepskin. We were all staying home.”

However, when the world opens up again, with little to dress up for, the pro-heel lobby predicts a glamour explosion with stilettos at its core.

This version of sexy glamour is somewhat ingrained.

And yes, high heels can lengthen a leg, slim an ankle, enhance the bottom, and induce that hip-undulating sway that is the reason starlets and drag queens sashay rather than walk.

It’s undoubtedly a powerful look, but sex appeal does not rely on the height of a heel.

As Ford points out, “It’s a matter of confidence. You could be wearing chunky-soled flat boots, but if you’re wearing them with your favourite dress, if you’re walking with your chin up and shoulders back, that’s super sexy.”

Style with comfort is an unbeatable combination, as anyone who has negotiated real life – staggering over cobblestones, gravel, manhole covers etc – in heels will attest.

One grand dame I used to work for was fond of issuing edicts. She said, “If you can’t walk properly in high heels, don’t wear them”.

Unsurprisingly, this efficient, impeccably chic woman always wore flats.

There’s a lot to like about shoes that allow women to stride, run and get stuff done, not to mention the relief of going to bed without sore calves or an aching lower back.

Despite owning numerous pairs of heels, it’s the reason I rarely wear them. In the future will we look back at elevated footwear and wonder why we put ourselves through the bother?

Perhaps heels will go the way of smart hats and white gloves: anachronistic event wear. Only royalty and Disney princesses need apply.