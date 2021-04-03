Carla Zampatti, renowned Australian fashion designer, dead at 78

Australia fashion designer Carla Zampatti, who dressed politicians, actresses and a princess, is dead at 78.

Zampatti died Saturday after being hospitalised following a fall while attending an opera performance in Sydney a week earlier, according to a statement on Zampattie’s website and the Guardian.

The enduring and storied designer, who launched her label in 1965, was known for classic and elegant pieces, including powerful suits, that were sold in her own boutiques as well as big department stores like David Jones - including the chain’s New Zealand locations.

Zampatti was born in Italy, moved to Western Australia in 1950 and eventually settled in Sydney in her twenties, according to the designer’s website.

READ MORE:

* Westpac Australia unveils first official hijab, designed by Carla Zampatti

* Why must women leaders learn 'gender judo' to stay likeable at work?

* The baby trap: Damned if you do, damned if you don't

* Are these the dumbest fashion crimes?



Her legacy in life and fashion design speaks to empowering career women by dressing them for leadership in the workplace, while also catering to evening wear.

Her designs were seen on politicians such as Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard and the country’s former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop, as well as actor Cate Blanchett. Mary, crown princess of Denmark, also wore Zampatti’s clothing.

The designer was always ahead of social change for women and designed a uniform for Westpac Bank that included a hijab.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Charlee Fraser walks the runway in a design by Carla Zampatti during the Gala Runway 2 show at Melbourne Fashion Festival on March 10, 2020.

“Devastated,” wrote Sydney journalist Melissa Hoyer on Twitter following the news of Zampatti’s death. “Can’t quite wrap head around it: she was a force – and a friend.”

Others tweeted about the Zampatti pieces they owned, often a suit worn for a special occasion that they have never forgotten.

In the statement on Zampatti’s website, her family thanked the staff at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, and invited fans and clientele to share their memories of Zampatti.