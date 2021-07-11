Kate Middleton wears her favourite Kiwi designer on return from Covid self-isolation

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance following a Covid-19 scare at the Wimbledon women’s final, wearing a dress by top New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead.

Kate Middleton had been isolating since the afternoon of Friday, July 2, UK time, after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

At the time, a Buckingham Palace statement said she was “not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home”.

Having missed some of the Grand Slam due to the Covid scare, Middleton – a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tennis tournament each year – was back on Saturday to see Australian Ash Barty win her first Wimbledon title, and present her with the winner’s plate.

For the event, the Duchess wore Emilia Wickstead’s bright green, midi-length Denver dress with an altered cap sleeve.

It typically retails for £1,360 (NZ$2700), but is currently on sale for £815 (NZ$1619).

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP The Duchess presents Ash Barty with the winner’s plate.

Vogue noted the dress was “a subtle nod” to Wimbledon’s green and purple colour scheme, and to the fact Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam played on grass.

Auckland-born, London-based Wickstead, whose designs are characterised by bright colours and sleek tailoring, is one of Middleton’s favourites.

The Duchess sat with her husband, Prince William, at the women’s final. Tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova joined them in the royal box.

Getty Emilia Wickstead has long been one of the Duchess’ favourite designers. Here she wears a Wickstead coat for St Patrick’s Day 2012.

Following the final, which saw Barty beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said on their official Instagram account it was “an incredible match and performance by both athletes”.

Following the event’s cancellation in 2020, it was “amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again,” they said.

”Well done to Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event.”