Waste not want not: Designer recuts fashion week fabric into Covid masks

It might not have been her first choice, but a fashion designer is applying her talents to an essential accessory: The face mask.

Jodie Woods runs Palmerston North-based label Tonic & Cloth, and her ethically-sourced clothes were meant to feature at New Zealand Fashion Week, but have been recut into masks and displayed on the counters of national retailer Cosmic.

Fashion Week 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19, but Woods wasn't left wondering for long what she would do with reams of wasted fabric.

“Everyone needs face masks. If it feels good and looks good, you're going to wear them,” she said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jodie Woods of Tonic & Cloth tries on a matching designer mask and jacket.

“We have people come in here and say, ‘I have this red coat, do you have red mask the same shade?’ or will ask for custom orders.

“Once we started making them, we couldn't keep them in stock.”

This was the second year she had made masks during the Covid-10 alert levels.

She wasn't producing at the rate of Annah Stretton, whose company produced over 300,000 in four months, but Woods’ small team was now reaching the 1000 ethical mask mark.

At the end of lockdown in 2020, Cosmic fashion buyer Ruby Mulcahy got in touch. She said Woods’ mask sizes, ethical packaging and production was exactly what they were looking for.

“Fashion now has a strong focus on things that are made well and will last... Jodie’s ones fit and feel comfortable, and its something people keep coming back for.”

Woods said mask-buying had been quiet for much of 2021. For a time she was used to the idea of things returning to a new normal, then Delta struck

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Amber Nunns makes the masks at Tonic & Cloth on George S in Palmerston North.

“This has become a big part of our business now. It will die down again like it did last time, but as they say, make hay while the sun shines.”

In the meantime, she estimated her average customer kept four masks in rotation at a time.

“It's like anything else, you want to mix things up... people are starting to ask themselves, ‘when I go to an event, how am I going to get an outfit that’ll match my mask, or vis versa?’”

The mask pattern she uses was developed from an open source design. She uses two layers of fabric with a fold, or nose pocket, which has a length of material that climbs up the bridge of the wearer's nose, sparing those with glasses from having to deal with foggy lenses.