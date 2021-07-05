Crunchy air fryer pasta chips are the new TikTok trend you need to try

Foodporn cooks joined in on the new viral TikTok recipe: pasta chips.

You can’t beat a big bowl of al dente pasta smothered in cheese and pasta sauce – right?

Wrong. Thanks to TikTok, your basic bowl of pasta has been given a make-over.

Enter, the pasta chip.

The new trend takes the best part of a baked macaroni – the crunchy top layer – and turns it into a meal in itself.

“How can something so wrong taste so good?” asked Sydney-based food blogger Ayeh Far from Cooking with Ayeh during her video tutorial.

The method is rather simple – boil the pasta, toss it in oil, Parmesan and your herbs of choice, and bake.

Foodporn/TikTok A before and after of the pasta chips as made by Foodporn.

Most of the tutorials circulating online use an air fryer – cooked for 10 minutes to 12 minutes – to get that crunchy goodness, but they can also be cooked in an oven – cooked for 17 minutes to 20 minutes.

The final result is a bowl of crunchy deliciousness. You can make a pasta sauce or whipped feta dip to accompany it.

The hack has gone viral on TikTok with individual posts being viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has turned into an inspiration food blog. In fact, the video-sharing platform has been the source of many food hacks since its inception.

In January, videos of West African fufu amassed around 250 million views across the platform. Other stand-out recipes that have circulated include pancake cereal, Greek yoghurt bagels and Vodka pasta sauce.