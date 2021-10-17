Deep-fried kiwifruit and Katsu curry: Six of the best cheap eats in Queenstown

Not much is cheap in Queenstown, and even the price of food is determined by the cost of real estate.

Yes, “cheap” is a relative term, but the tourist destination has some great options for keeping tummy grumbles at bay.

And, with international tourists locked out by border closures, at least you won't have to queue for a good feed.

If you’re stuck in lockdown in Auckland, Northland or Waikato and can’t get to Queenstown right now, then these are worth saving for future reference.

Erik’s Fish and Chips

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The deep-fried kiwifruit from Erik's Fish and Chips in Queenstown is, according to the publicity, world-famous.

Deep-fried kiwifruit anyone? Or how about some vegan cheese on your deep-fried cauliflower and gravy? Still feeling experimental? Why not try some mushy pea balls?

Erik’s Fish and Chips gives a fresh take on traditional kiwi kai and is perfect for a sit down meal in Queenstown Bay while watching the TSS Earnslaw manoeuvre her way to dock on her return from Walter Peak.

The restaurant is based in a caravan, tucked in among the pleasantries of Queenstown’s retail quarter, but there’s nothing humble about these fish and chips. Instead, the kiwi favourite is given royal treatment.

The owners have put their heart into creating this more artisan version of the traditional feed of greasies with original-recipe batter, rice-bran oil and real-meat hot dogs.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff There really is no better fish than blue cod, especially when it is served with homemade chips from Erik's Fish and Chips.

There’s a variety of fish available, Bluff oysters and spring rolls, and several options for chips. Do splash out the few bucks extra for the homemade chips – crispy but soft in the middle and full of perfect potato flavour.

And as for the “world-famous” (their words) deep-fried kiwifruit, it is surprisingly good with its warm apple-like tang and heavy sprinkle of sugar and cinnamon.

13 Earl St, Queenstown

Ferg Baker

Fergburger is high on the wish list for many visitors to Queenstown but if you can’t be bothered with the queue or fancy something lighter on the wallet (and usually the waistline), its next-door neighbour Ferg Baker is well worth a visit.

The bakers produce their breads, including the buns for the shop’s more famous neighbour, from the back of the shop, and they are exquisitely fresh.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The roast chicken baguette from Ferg Baker is delicious fresh, and even better toasted.

Top of the list for lunch on the run is a hot coffee and the roasted chicken sandwich with pickles and creamy mustard in potato and rosemary bread.

Pies start from $6.30 and include favourites such as prime rump steak and bacon and egg to pork belly, lamb shank, venison and portobello mushroom and vegetarian options.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Fresh Danish pastries stuffed with delicious ingredients are among many affordable lunch options at Queenstown's Ferg Baker.

The prosciutto and pesto baguette is packed full of deliciousness and is available for less than $5. The perfect quick lunch in between booking your canyon swing and a skydive.

This company offers the full package so if you need a little something extra Mrs Ferg and her 50 flavours of gelato and sorbet is next door and Ferg’s Bar is on the other side with an extensive list of cocktails.

40 Shotover St, Queenstown

Balls and Bangles

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Completely over the top and ridiculously delicious - The Pav doughnut and a Cookie Dough doughnut top vanilla bean milkshakes at Balls and Bangles, in Queenstown.

Walk 100m up Shotover St and you come across one of the most decadent and delicious options for family travellers.

Balls and Bangles is another Queenstown original and has become a family favourite, but not because of the bagels, brugels (basically, burgers) or sandwiches.

The meal options are great. The Stewart Island smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers and the Cheesy Pig are highly recommended. However, it is the cabinet filled with the most amazing doughnut creations imaginable that makes the kids’ eyes sparkle.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Nothing can make a child's eyes sparkle like the Glitter Bomb doughnuts at Balls and Bangles, in Queenstown.

There’s oreo cream flavour, peanut butter and jelly, vanilla bean custard and lemon curd. Or you can step it up a notch with one of eight “indulgent” options including the likes of The Pav, Grannie’s Pie and Glitter Bomb. Many come with a syringe of liquid goodness that elevates them beyond the dreams of even the sweetest-toothed toddler. Let them consume at your own peril.

Most decadent of all is the doughnut on top of a milkshake. Probably best served as a meal in themselves.

62 Shotover St, Queenstown

The Sushi Box

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The Sushi Box in Queenstown is a true "local's secret".

The traditional Asian food hall is sadly absent from Queenstown and while there are some wonderful Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Malaysian restaurants, most offer classy dine-in options that don’t fit the budget traveller’s requirements.

However, tucked away in a walkway between Beach St and Cow Lane ‘by the escalators' is the unassuming Sushi Box.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Japanese chicken curry from The Sushi Box, in Queenstown.

For many years now the Japanese owners have been keeping the workers of Queenstown sustained with their sushi, miso and ramen.

However, the real treat here is the Japanese curry – served with chicken, beef, omelette, vegetables or katsu (crumbed and fried meat cutlets). It comes with a boiled egg, a dollop of pickles, rice and a big slurpy, soupy, ever-so-slightly spicy bowl of authentic Japanese curry.

Sit outside for lunch and watch the world go by as this delicious curry transports you away to another continent in a world of Covid restrictions.

Love Chicken

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Burgers are the main meal at Queenstown restaurant Love Chicken including the original burger with ranch slaw and smoky mayo.

There’s no shortage of Queenstown eateries offering a wholesome burger for between $15 and $20, but Love Chicken is consistently at the bottom of that price range while offering a product that sits right at the top of the scrumptious scale.

Everything on the menu is free-range and organic, and you can taste the goodness. The chicken pieces, burgers and salads are incredibly fresh, juicy in the right places, and made with delicious combinations of the best sauces.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The wholesome Southwest BBQ ranch salad at Queenstown restaurant Love Chicken.

It’s not just the customers and the chicken that are happy here. The milkshakes use organic fruit and milk, potatoes are grown in the south, the salad greens come from “two ladies down the road” and the restaurant itself is proudly a “Coca Cola-free zone”.

Love Chicken is based in the Queenstown Central shopping centre (which, contrary to its name, is actually at the centre of big box shopping in Frankton, near the airport), among a row of mid-priced eateries.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The atmosphere at Queenstown restaurant Love Chicken is colourful and playful.

The restaurant itself is playful with lots of travellers’ and trivia games, but for true entertainment nothing beats the fun of watching your fellow diners attempting to eat the spicy “dragon” wings. Get them past your lips, and you’re doing well.

19 Grant Rd, Frankton

Taco Medic

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff A selection of tacos from Taco Medic, in Queenstown.

Mexican food has a strong footing in Queenstown and Taco Medic is one of the most accessible.

Cousins Ant and Robbie started with a taco truck that resembles an ambulance, but claim the name comes from the fact their food is good for mind, body and soul.

The tacos are good and fresh, but are also fun. There are nods to their kiwi farming roots with slow cooked Glenayr​ lamb and free-farmed pork belly.

They also take their Mexican heritage seriously with Oaxacan​ spiced fish, Baja-style fried fish and lime and chilli-marinated prawns.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Beef brisket nachos from Taco Medic, in Queenstown.

It’s not all tacos though with nachos, esquites​ and plenty of focus on good margaritas.

For extra savings celebrate Taco Tuesdays with $5 tacos from 3-6pm every week.

3 Searle Lane, Queenstown, and shop 10A Grant Rd, Frankton