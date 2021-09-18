Scone with the wind: Wellington's best cheese scones taste like hope

With 124 flavours so far, Joanna Watson and her grandson Eoin are on track to smash a world record for creating the most flavours of scone.

Welcome back to The Great Wellington Sconation; a series of very serious investigative pieces into the state of the region’s cheese scones.

While the sconation might have been delayed by lockdown, level 2 means it’s back on – a renaisconce if you will – and now it’s Porirua City’s turn.

Today I’m joined by visual journalist Monique Ford who says she’s a bit of a sconnoisseur (Sconique Ford, I think to myself) and my mum who wants her identity kept under wraps like she’s some sort of secret agent: James Scond perhaps.

Anyway, let the resconaissance mission begin.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Chrystella Aresti and Derek Rolls say business has been hit hard by lockdown and level 2.

The Little Goat café in Cobham Court is owned by Chrsytella Arresti and the partner she introduces as “my Derek”. Arresiti and my-Derek have been serving Mediterranean-inspired food from the window of their tiny shop for about five years and the scones are always a bestseller.

My-Derek used to bake the scones but latterly Arresti has been in charge: today’s scones feature jalapenos; other days they’ll contain halloumi and olives. In between serving customers, Arresti says things have been ominously quiet since reopening under level 2. The business never really recovered from the first national lockdown and, while they’re thrilled to be back interacting with locals, the couple worry about what’s to come.

“It’s a tough game to be in, that’s for sure,” my-Derek says.

We take our scone; take our masks off, and sit amongst the waiting seagulls. The scone is divine – a little spicy, a lot light – and as my fellow tasters try to work out how Arresti makes it so pillowy I take the opportunity to eat more than my share. Under the sun and eaten with people I haven’t seen in ages, the scone tastes like freedom.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “Come and visit”: Suresh Masters has owned Jaylon Cake & Coffee House since 1987.

Across the way at Jaylon Cake & Coffee House, Suresh Masters brandishes a rolled up newspaper and demands to know why it’s taken me so long to darken his doorstep.

He’s owned the café since 1987 and perfected his cheese scone recipe during his baking apprenticeship. When he finally retires he’ll write the recipe across the windows – not that he’s planning on retiring any time soon.

There are only two other customers eating in this good old-fashioned tearoom today; Masters says the place would normally be packed. Like the Little Goat, his business took a hammering after the first lockdown; workers didn’t return to the city’s offices and locals stayed away but, after 34 years, Masters believes in his community.

“We think they’ll come back. They did before.”

The cheese scone we eat in the near-empty café is just like the ones nana used to make. There’s no pretentiousness here; just lots of good quality cheese. Weakly refusing the offer of a raspberry slice, coffee, macaroni cheese or doughnut, this trio of tasters declares the scone just-right. Its maker clears away the plate and asks me to tell readers they should visit him soon: the people at the other table tell me the same thing.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Peppermill’s savoury scone is full of goodies and tastes divine.

At Peppermill Cafe & Bar there’s a queue of people waiting for socially distanced tables, and the last thing the staff need is a writer annoying them about scones. Despite juggling customers, politely enforcing scanning and fielding phone bookings, the workers here are friendly and calm as they heat a scone for us to take over to the park.

Because I didn’t want to hassle the already hassled Peppermill staff, we have to guess what’s in this one. It’s a much more solid offering compared to the previous lighter scones and appears to have seeds, bacon and bits of tomato throughout. We try to think of a rating system before deciding we don’t actually have any right to measure something none of us have perfected.

“Anyway, it’s not about the scones, it’s about the people who make them,” Monique says.

We put our masks back on and, having just said wearing one makes her unable to think properly, Mum steps out onto the road and narrowly avoids being hit by a bus.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Chrystella Aresti at Porirua’s Little Goat Café makes incredibly light scones.

The other cafés we visit have sold out of their cheese scones – a discovery that’s both heartening and heartbreaking – so we call it quits for the day. As we head off on our separate ways I try to decide which of today's scones was my favourite but keep coming back to something else.

Earlier this morning while we sat eating in the sun, mum put a warm hand on either side of my face and kissed me on the forehead. It was the first time in weeks she’d been able to do it and nothing could ever taste as good as that felt.

Full of carbohydrates served by the friendly faces of good people trying to make the best of a bad time, I have a bit of a cry on the drive home.