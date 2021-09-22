August Eatery: The cafe a year and multiple lockdowns in the making

Operating any small business in the age of Covid is a trying experience.

Opening a cafe right before a level four lockdown? “Yeah, it was quite difficult,” Lisa Lee deadpans.

Lee opened August Eatery in Wellington with her business partner Tanase Antipas, shortly before the country entered a snap lockdown last month, but the venture was a long time in the making.

Lisa Lee with her business partner Tanase Antipas

Lee, who has a background in media, first approached Antipas, a 30-year hospitality veteran of establishments such as Loretta, with the idea after he was made redundant from a role with a hospitality group during the first lockdown.

The pair carried out extensive research, going so far as staking out locations for full days to monitor foot traffic, before deciding to go ahead with their business concept in August last year, hence the name.

The search for the right business model and location was disheartening at times, Lee says.

One of the biggest challenges of the search was that despite businesses closing, Wellington commercial rents remained unaffordable.

“The square meterage rates they're asking for are well above what you'd pay anywhere else in the country, even in Auckland. Everywhere we looked was over 100k [a year], which is just crazy.”

They came across the restaurant’s eventual site, at 75 Taranaki St, at the beginning of the year.

“We found it by chance, right when we were starting to lose hope,” Lee says.

The site is owned by the Methodist church, which means they can't operate a liquor licence, and the building itself needed some serious work. But Lee and Antipas saw the potential of the space, crunched the numbers, and jumped on it.

With Lee's husband Tim providing business advice, and Antipas' wife Anna-Marie handling the fit-out, August opened, fittingly, at the start of August.

Inside of August

“We only managed to get in two-and-a-half weeks of operating before the lockdown was announced,” Lee says.

Although they had worked a rent and wage contingency into their operating budget, it was crushing news to receive so early. But in spite of the trying circumstances, Lee says they have been bolstered by support from locals, and the hospitality industry has been behind them too.

“You think it's going to be more competitive between venues, but it's been the most supportive environment we've ever worked in really,” she says. “We had so many operators that we admire come through and say 'you're doing something really cool, the food’s amazing’. We feel really welcomed.”

The August team are doing their best to keep going, adapting to operate in whichever capacity they can.

“We're still potentially operating at a loss but we're hoping things will change as levels come down, and people start to venture out a bit more,” Lee says.

When they did venture out, diners would find a menu designed around four tenets: simple, modern, fresh, and Mediterranean.

“During lockdown, there was so much in the news about farmers having to throw out produce,” Lee says.

“When we opened, tamarillos were in season. You don't see a lot of places using tamarillos as a fruit, but we used it as poached fruit with our granola and our french toast.

“We also try to minimise waste wherever we can. When we do a chicken dish, we'll use the whole chicken, right down to the carcass, which we'll have in our soup of the day. That changes each week based on what the purveyors have.”

August's scone

For many patrons, the proof of a good cafe is not in the pudding, but in the cheese scone. August's contribution to the scone scene is a worthy competitor, packed with peppery watercress, mint and dill.

“I think it's not only about the flavour and the quantity of cheese, but also what you use to break up the flavour,” Lee says.

“Our point of difference is in the way our baker layers it, so it is not only quite tall but fluffy and moist throughout the middle. I think we're on to something good.”