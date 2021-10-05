The Squid Game cookie is an internet phenomenon - here's how to make it

A cookie that has been part of the hit Netflix series Squid Game has become an internet phenomenon.

The cookie in the show is called a dalgona and has been on sale in South Korea for years.

Netflix The dalgona cookie as seen in Squid Game.

One seller, who sold dalgona in Seoul, provided 700 of the cookies for the show’s filming, according to The Independent.

Demand for An Yong-hui’s dalgona has now tripled on a daily basis as he tries to cope with orders.

In the show’s third episode, contestants are given a tin containing the dalgona candy which has a picture carved into it, which each of them must carve around without the candy snapping – or face death.

The cookie – which is made only from sugar and baking soda – has also become an internet phenomenon with various people on TikTok trying to recreate the challenge.

Many have recently posted videos of their attempts at making dalgona and trying to carve out its shape.

The trend for making dalgona at home has proved popular due to its simple recipe.

All that's needed for the dalgona is sugar, baking soda, a cookie cutter and a baking sheet.

Dalgona cookie recipe

- Heat sugar in a pan until it begins to caramelise

- Add a small amount of baking soda, stir it in

- Pour mixture onto a baking sheet and flatten it into a cookie shape

- Use the cookie cutter to press shape into the surface

- Allow the cookie to cool and harden